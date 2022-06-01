How did Bobby Brown's kids die? Singer's family life explored amid release of new show

Bobby Brown has returned to television with his new reality series, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step. The series premiered on May 31 and invited viewers to get a glimpse into what happens daily in the Brown household. Apart from this, the show will also capture Bobby visiting the gravesites of his ex-wife Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina.

Apart from being a famous singer, Brown also been a father of seven children. Out of those seven, Bobby Jr. lost his life to an accidental overdose and Bobbi Kristina Brown died from Lobar Pneumonia.

When asked about the biggest challenge he faced while filming the series, Bobby replied that it was getting all the kids to behave. He and his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown, alongside their three children, Cassius, Bodhi, and Hendrix, and Brown’s two adult kids, La’Princia and Landon are all set to star in the series. Meanwhile, Alicia said:

“Our kids are 12, five and six and they are very active. They have big personalities, you’ll see that. They are not shy at all. And they want to do it their way.”

The series will take place at Brown Headquarters at the pair’s Los Angeles home. It will also follow Bobby on his early 2022 The Culture Tour, featuring his super-group New Edition, and R&B crooners Charlie Wilson and Jodeci.

Death of Bobby Brown’s kids – Bobby Jr. and Bobbi Kristina Brown

Bobby Jr. with his father and brother Landon Brown (Image via Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

Bobby Jr. was born in 1991 shortly after his father proposed to Whitney Houston. He followed in his father’s footsteps and became a musician. However, he passed away in November 2020 at the age of 28 from an accidental overdose after mixing alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Bobbi Kristina Brown died back in 2015 (Image via Jeremy Saffer/Getty Images)

Bobbi Kristina Brown was born in 1993, a year after her father and Whitney tied the knot. Bobbi performed on her mother’s songs and offered vocals and occasional spoken parts. Following Whitney’s death in 2012, Bobbi pursued a career in acting and played a small role in the TV show, Better or Worse.

Bobbi went into a coma in 2015 when she was found face down in a bathtub. She lost her life to Lobar Pneumonia six months later and was found to have taken drugs before being discovered in the bathtub.

A look at Bobby Brown's other kids

Landon Brown is Bobby’s eldest son who was born in 1986 to Melika Williams Payne. Bobby and Melika split when Landon was very young. Landon is now a rising star in the music industry and has released his first single, Again, in 2021.

The 35-year-old has also tried his luck in movies and worked on a few projects. He worked in the sound department of the 2018 short film, The Nightmare Pill, and was an assistant director in a 2011 short, Post Script.

Bobby was in a relationship with Kim Ward in 1980s and they welcomed a daughter, La’Princia in 1989. Although the 33-year-old’s current profession remains unknown, she is active on Instagram and tied the knot with podcaster Eddie Ray in 2021.

Following his split with Whitney, Bobby Brown began a relationship with Alicia Etheredge. They welcomed their first son, Cassius, in 2009, and three years after getting married in 2012, they had a daughter named Bodhi, in 2015. Their youngest daughter, Hendrix, was born in 2016.

