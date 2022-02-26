How did Bostin Loyd die? Tributes pour in as bodybuilder passes away at 29

On February 25, bodybuilder Bostin Loyd passed away at the age of 29. The news of his demise was first announced by Generation Iron, stating that Loyd had collapsed at his home in Springhill, Florida. Later, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As further reports from Fitness Volts, Loyd passed out after going to the gym. He was taken to the hospital, where they tried to revive him with C.P.R. As of now, the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Loyd is survived by his fiancée Ariella Palumbo and their son, Jaxtin. As of December last year, the couple was reportedly trying for a second child.

Bostin Loyd’s anticipated cause of death

Bostin Loyd reportedly suffered a heart attack. With his prior health complications, it is possible that other underlying issues could have caused myocardial infarction.

The 29-year-old bodybuilder had controversial views on steroids throughout his career and was open to his own use of biologically active chemicals. Loyd was one of the first competitive bodybuilding enthusiasts to disclose their steroid cycle with exercise to gain such a physique.

Following a steroid known as a peptide, Bostin Loyd had Kidney failures. In October 2020, the bodybuilder was diagnosed with stage five kidney failure.

He previously mentioned that he had been treated with recovery peptides, Gluthithione, stem cells therapy without much improvement to his advanced condition. He was also under consideration for dialysis.

Two days before his demise, Loyd took to his Facebook, where he wrote:

“I take it day by day. My numbers continue to get worse. I have good days and I have bad days (mostly good). Believe it or not I feel better now than when I first got diagnosed even though my bloodwork numbers continue to get worse.”

After winning the N.P.C. Contra Costa at 21, Loyd released a full steroid cycle. He claimed to be the first pro-bodybuilder to have released such a detail.

Condolences rush in for Bostin Loyd following his unfortunate death

After the news of his demise, numerous tweets paid tribute to the late bodybuilder. While some brought up his controversy, most tweets acknowledged his personality. On his partner’s Instagram bio, his son Jaxtin directed a message meant for him. He wrote:

“Dad, I will miss you every day. I love you. R.D.P.”

Meanwhile, Loyd previously said that he hoped for a miracle regarding his recovery but was ready for any outcome.

