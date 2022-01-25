Who is Kathryne Padgett? All about Alex Rodriguez's rumored new girlfriend

On January 23, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez (aka A-Rod) was spotted with his rumored new girlfriend at the Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers' game. On Saturday night, the two were wearing Packer's beanies while supporting the team.

Fox Sports showcased A-Rod and the woman in their broadcast. Later, Sports Illustrated tweeted a clip of Alex Rodriguez and his companion supporting the Wisconsin-based team amidst the cold.

As per Sports Illustrated's The Spun, the woman accompanying Alex Rodriguez has been identified as Kathryne Padgett. Following his split with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez in 2021, the 46-year-old was seen with Madison LeCroy and then Melanie Collins before being spotted with Padgett on Saturday.

What is known about Alex Rodriguez's (A-Rod) rumored girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett?

According to Kathryne Padgett's Instagram, she is a nutrition expert who currently serves as the nutritional director at Georgia-based Doyle Sports Performance. Padgett is from Dallas, Texas, and graduated from the University of St. Thomas in 2019. As per her Facebook, she currently lives in Beaumont, Texas.

In her Instagram bio, Padgett stated that she would be a registered dietitian nutritionist in the future. This insinuates that the Texas native might currently be enrolled in a course/programme related to nutrition.

Kathryne Padgett is also an amateur bodybuilder who forayed into national-level bodybuilding with 2021's NPC Branch Warren Classic in Texas. She competed in the 'bikini' level at the event and was seventh in the class-C category. She also received a title in the 'Wellness' class B category and in the 'true novice' class for the same category.

As hinted by her social media post, Padgett is one of the twins born to her parents and is 25 years old. She was reportedly born on October 13, 1997. She played soccer for the University of St. Thomas Women's Soccer team. In 2018, she received the 'Champions of Character' recognition for her contribution as a player.

She is also associated with Vital Apparel and regularly promotes the brand on her social media account. Padgett has over 7,000 Instagram followers and uses the platform to endorse fitness brands like Alchemy Labs.

Also Read Article Continues below

Before her rumored relationship with Alex Rodriguez (46), Kathryne Padgett reportedly dated Houston Robert and then Tyler Sheppard, a Chemical Engineer and Lamar University alum, until 2021.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar