How was Brandon Barash involved in Days of Our Lives and General Hospital? Explained

Brandon Barash is a popular name among daytime TV drama fans. He's made a lasting impression on popular soap operas like Days of Our Lives and General Hospital.

In 2019, Barash started playing Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives. This was after his stint as Johnny Zacchara on General Hospital for over 1,000 episodes. This move showed off his talent for taking on intriguing characters but also kept viewers hooked with its stories.

In addition to his daytime TV roles, Barash has also featured in TV movies and made appearances in shows like Major Crimes and Timeless.

Brandon Barash's role as Stefan DiMera in Days of Our Lives

Brandon Barash started on Days of Our Lives in March 2019 as Stefan DiMera, taking over for Tyler Christopher. He did a great job playing Stefan, a member of the crazy DiMera family. He brought a lot of emotion and drama to the character, dealing with complicated love stories, betrayals, and finding redemption.

Even though Stefan DiMera passed away, Barash returned to the show, playing Stefan's twin brother, Jake Lambert.

Brandon Barash's role as Johnny Zacchara in General Hospital

Johnny Zacchara is the son of mob boss Anthony Zacchara (Image via IMDb)

Brandon Barash started appearing on General Hospital in September 2007 as Johnny Zacchara, the son of mobster Anthony Zacchara. His performance as Johnny was so captivating, with all the twists and turns of his life in the mob and his family drama in Port Charles.

During his time on the show, Johnny had some intense relationships with characters like Lulu Spencer and Claudia Zacchara that kept fans hooked. Barash played Johnny for over 1,000 episodes, making him a fan favorite in the General Hospital world.

On top of his other roles, Barash had a short stint as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital.

Why did Brandon Barash leave General Hospital and Days of Our Lives?

Brandon Barash left both General Hospital and Days of Our Lives for different reasons. In 2016, he said goodbye to General Hospital when his character, Johnny Zacchara, got sent to prison. Contrary to the rumors, Barash made it clear in 2012 that cheating on his now-ex-wife wasn't the reason he got fired.

He and his ex-wife, who also happens to be his co-star Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie Jones, still get along well. Barash also had roles on Days of Our Lives, playing Stefan DiMera and Jake Lambert. He hopped on the Days train in 2019 but said goodbye to the latter role in July 2022 when his character got shot and killed.

But there's no official word on whether he's leaving Days of Our Lives forever. Barash has had different roles in both soap operas, which have been big moments in his career and have helped him become a well-known face in the soap opera scene.

Final thoughts

For fans of Barash's acting, watch him in Days of Our Lives and General Hospital. Watch Days of Our Lives on the Peacock streaming service, and General Hospital is on ABC.