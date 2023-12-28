Where is Kirsten Storm's Maxie Jones on General Hospital? Explained

Kirsten Storms, who portrays Maxie Jones on General Hospital, is on medical leave from the show. Storms took a medical leave following brain surgery to remove a cyst in 2021. Her character Maxie's exit from the show was written to accommodate Storms' recovery. Notably, the departure portrayed her leaving for Texas.

As revealed by the actress in an Instagram post of 2021, she had been experiencing various health issues over the years. However, the problem worsened when an MRI revealed the severe nature of her condition.

More information about Kirsten Storms' absence from General Hospital

On June 6, 2021, Kirsten Storms took to an Instagram Post to express gratitude for the well wishes she received. In the detailed post, Storms explained how she ignored various health issues. However, when she got an MRI for severe neck pain, her orthopedist examined her. Subsequently, it led to the discovery of a sizeable fluid-filled cyst in her brain.

Elaborating on her feelings about the experience, the Soap Opera star revealed that she feels lucky that her condition wasn't as grave. Moreover, she thanked her neurosurgeon for his expertise. In addition, Storms appreciated her family, friends, and work colleagues.

The General Hospital star concluded the intense post with a touch of humor as she hoped the new plates in her brain might give her a special ability, such as knitting the sweater quickly.

She said,

"Little bit of info for those who are wondering...I spent the last few years having random health issues that I disregarded as side affects to my medications or just something I was experiencing due to age..."

She continued,

"When I went to get an MRI for some severe neck pain I have been experiencing for the last few months (I assumed this neck pain was also causing my frequent “migraines”) my amazingly thorough orthopedist ordered an MRI of my head just to be on the “safe side” - even though that isn’t his area of expertise..."

The General Hospital star further added,

"Work is a great place to be everyday and for the 2 months leading up to my surgery I found a lot of comfort being around the people I’ve worked beside for so many years. I’m excited to get back to it after my recovery. (Yes, they shaved a portion of my head, so please no comments if you don’t like my hair. It’s temporary.) Again, thank you to everyone for sending positive vibes my way. It’s not gone unnoticed..."

Who is the new Maxie in General Hospital?

As reported by Soap Opera Digest earlier, Nicole Paggi has now been cast to replace Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones in General Hospital temporarily. This isn't the first time Maxie's character has been recast. To recall, in 2011, Jen Lilley temporarily took on her role. Moreover, Storms herself has taken several brief hiatuses from the show.

Who is Nicole Paggi? New General Hospital star's career explored

Nicole Paggi is an American actress known for her roles in various television series. She gained recognition for portraying Jennie Bradbury in the FOX television series Pasadena. Paggi also played Sydney Shanowski in the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. Then, she appeared as Sara Crawford in the UPN television sitcom One on One.

Paggi's career began with her television debut in 2001 in Pasadena. She then went on to play Britney in the Emmy Award-winning NBC series Providence and had guest roles in series like Glory Days, Fastlane, Judging Amy, CSI: Miami, and the CBS pilot Expert Witness. Furthermore, her filmography extends to roles in television films such as Frozen Impact and feature films like Cielito Lindo.

In 2011, Paggi starred in the play Girls Talk, earning her an Ovation Award nomination. Then, Paggi took a break from acting to focus on her family after the birth of her first daughter. She has since returned to acting, with guest appearances in shows like 9-1-1 on FOX, The Rookie: Feds, and The Sterling Affairs on FX.

As Nicole Paggi steps in to fill the role of Maxie Jones in General Hospital, she brings her unique acting experience to the beloved character.