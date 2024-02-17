General Hospital spoilers for the next week from February 19 to 23

The General Hospital episodes set to release from February 19 to 23 will take viewers on an emotional journey as the characters go through several ups and downs in Port Charles. Intense drama will unfold as fan-favorite characters navigate through tensions and challenges in their relationships.

Dex will be seen dealing with making an important decision while Anna finds herself navigating risky business dealings with Cyrus. Viewers will also see Sonny and Dante confront a mix of personal and work-related hurdles as Kristina's relationship progresses smoothly.

The upcoming set of episodes will be sure to feature several intense confrontations and emotional moments as the characters try to navigate through life in Port Charles.

General Hospital spoilers for the week from February 19 to 23, 2024

Monday, February 19

On Monday, things get intense as Dex considers making a life-changing decision when he realizes he may have to leave town to stay alive. As Tracy deals with feeling ignored, Valentin gears up to drop some important news.

Monday's episode will see Trina grieve Spencer's loss with Curtis by her side, while Marshall finds comfort in Stella's guidance. Amid all the chaos, Kirsten Storms and Brandon Barash spend quality time together.

Tuesday, February 20

Valentin's advice for Nina (Image via Instagram/@generalhospitalabc)

On Tuesday, things will be interesting in Port Charles as Anna works on a questionable deal with Cyrus. Jordan faces unexpected obstacles as Curtis reveals the truth to Portia.

Sonny's interactions with Sam's boyfriend become a topic of conversation and could change the dynamics between the characters. Valentin, on the other hand, gives Nine advice, possibly bringing back old feelings. This episode promises suspense and new beginnings.

Wednesday, February 21

Some secrets come to light Ava and Sonny come face to face with their shared history. Nina drops a bombshell on Carly and Drew which could make things even more tense. Felicia helps Lucy, while Spinelli's bond with Maxie has people talking.

Secrets come to light as the characters in Port Charles are left dealing with a mix of love and betrayals.

Thursday, February 22

Sonny Corinthos is played by Maurice Benard in General Hospital (Image via ABC)

On Thursday, Sonny delves into a mysterious investigation and later shares important information about the same with Selina. Drew and Carly's relationship reaches a breaking point as Anna and Dante face challenges in their quest for the truth.

Things between Sasha and Cody also get interesting and fans can expect some exciting twists in their narrative.

Friday, February 23

Sam has a chat with Elizabeth in this episode of General Hospital. This conversation could be an important one considering Steve Burton's possible return. Gregory makes an effort to reconcile with Tracy as T.J. faces growing concerns.

Sonny gears up to make a big decision while Kristina and Blaze have a romantic evening together. The duo awaits Blaze's mother's arrival and her reaction to their relationship will make for an intriguing watch.

Final thoughts

The upcoming episodes of General Hospital set to air from February 19 to 23 will feature heaps of chaos, drama, confrontations, confessions, and more. However, the episodes will also include some heartwarming moments that will leave fans wanting more.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the hit show every weekday on ABC.