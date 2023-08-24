In November 2018, Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan, Renault, and Mitsubishi Motors was detained at Tokyo International Airport on the suspicion of underreporting his pay, and flagrantly misusing business resources.

Nissan's board unanimously decided to remove Ghosn as the chairman of the company the same month with immediate effect. A similar decision was made by the executive board of Mitsubishi Motors as well. However, Renault and the government in France stood by him and assumed he was innocent until proven guilty.

In January 2019, Ghosn was forced to step down as the chairman of Renault when the situation had received too much negative publicity and was out of the company's control. He was again arrested in Tokyo in April 2019 while he was still free on bail that had been granted in early March on fresh charges of stealing money from Nissan. Additionally, Renault discovered 11 million euros in dubious expenditures by him in June, which prompted a French probe and raids.

Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan concealed in a musical instrument box (Images via Yahoo)

In December 2019, Carlos Ghosn violated the terms of his release by taking a private jet from Japan to Lebanon through Turkey concealed in a musical instrument box, with the assistance of an American private security contractor. Interpol sent a red alert to Lebanon on January 2023, requesting the arrest of Ghosn.

Since making his getaway, Ghosn has been the topic of numerous interviews with media, novels, television series, and documentaries. Similarly, the upcoming new Hulu and Apple TV+ docuseries, titled Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn, will shed light on Ghosn's shocking downfall and thrilling escape story.

The official synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"The story of CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn and his relentless climb to the top of the corporate ladder, shocking arrest, and unbelievable escape that stunned the world."

The docuseries is scheduled to arrive on the streaming platforms on August 25, 2023.

Where is Carlos Ghosn today?

Carlos Ghosn in Lebanon (Image via YouTube)

Carlos Ghosn and his family remain confined in Lebanon today. After escaping from Japan, he held his first conference in January 2020 where he spoke about his detention circumstances, pleaded his innocence, and identified Nissan executives who were involved in the conspiracy to kill him. He also revealed that he had been prohibited from leaving Lebanon by Lebanese prosecutor Judge Ghassan Ouiedat.

The Guardian reveals that Ghosn continues to attempt and try to get an Interpol "red notice" lifted that prevents him from traveling internationally. Additionally, he has started using Zoom calls for new consultancy assignments and collaborated with a number of unnamed automobile startups as well as companies developing environmental technology for the recycling of plastic, wastewater, and fertilizers.

Although his imprisonment in Lebanon prevents him from serving on boards, he admitted in his interview with The Guardian that in some instances he has taken equities in the companies he has advised. He has also ruled out any future employment possibilties in the auto sector directly.

When asked if he felt responsible for the company's suffering, Ghosn claimed that Japan's "hostage justice system" was to blame. He further commented:

"Yes, I feel bad about the fact that something that should have been dealt with in the boardroom in a very simple way, straightforward manner, cleared with the audit committee, whatever, be dealt with with the hostage justice system in Japan."

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn premieres on Apple TV+ and Hulu on August 25, 2023.