How many episodes are there in Apple TV+'s The Changeling? Full release schedule explored

The Changeling is one of the most anticipated horror-thriller shows from Apple TV+ this year. It stars Judas and the Black Messiah star LaKeith Stanfield along with Happy Place actress Clark Backo in leading roles. The thriller series is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on September 8, 2023.

The upcoming series is based on a 2017 novel of the same name by author Victor LaVelle. The plot follows the story of a man who goes after his wife in the streets of New York following the birth of their child.

The series is set to have eight episodes, which, judging from the premise, have the potential to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

The Changeling on Apple TV+: First 3 episodes will release on September 8

A poster for the upcoming Apple TV+ show

The highly anticipated horror-thriller from Apple TV+ will hit the screens on September 8, 2023. The first three episodes will release together on the premiere day on Apple TV+. Subsequent episodes of the series will be released weekly until October 13, 2023.

The Changeling release schedule and date are as follows:

Episode 1 - September 8, 2023 Episode 2 - September 8, 2023 Episode 3 - September 8, 2023 Episode 4 - September 15, 2023 Episode 5 - September 22, 2023 Episode 6 - September 29, 2023 Episode 7 - October 6, 2023 Episode 8 - October 13, 2023

The Changeling - Plot

A still from the upcoming series

The upcoming series is part of the lineup of Apple Original series which are set to release this year. The show is reportedly going to explore themes of parenthood and the horrors beyond it.

The tale starts with Apollo Kagwa settling into his new life with his son, but soon enough, his wife begins to act strangely and loses interest in their young son. Apollo diagnoses her with postpartum depression based on her symptoms, but he soon learns the real cause of her condition.

The official synopsis as per IMDb reads:

"When Apollo Kagwa's father disappeared, he left his son a box of books and strange recurring dreams. Now Apollo is a father himself--and as he and his wife, Emma, settle into their new lives as parents, exhaustion and anxiety start to take their toll."

It further continues:

Apollo's old dreams return and Emma begins acting odd. At first Emma seems to be exhibiting signs of postpartum depression. But before Apollo can do anything to help, Emma commits a horrific act and vanishes. Thus begins Apollo's quest to find a wife and child who are nothing like he'd imagined. His odyssey takes him to a forgotten island, a graveyard full of secrets, a forest where immigrant legends still live, and finally back to a place he thought he had lost forever.

Apple Studios, Annapurna Television, and De La Revolución Films have taken charge of producing the show. It features some well-known actors in key roles, including LaKeith Stanfield, Adina Porter, and Clark Backo. The series is directed by Melina Matsoukas, a music director with extensive expertise. She has directed and executive produced The Changeling.

Stay tuned for the release of The Changeling on Apple TV+ on September 8, 2023. Follow the complete release schedule to not miss out on the premiere of each episode as they release!