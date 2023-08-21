Is Apple TV+’s The Changeling based on a novel? Details explored

Apple TV+ has unveiled the horror fantasy series, The Changeling, as a new addition to its original program line-up and fans cannot keep calm. Based on Victor LaValle’s best-selling novel of the same name, the eight-episode series has been slated for a September 8, 2023 release.

The Changeling follows the story of a man who goes after his wife in the streets of New York following the birth of his first child. The series puts Judas and the Black Messiah star, LaKeith Stanfield, in the center of the story with Clark Backo, Samuel T. Herring, Adina Porter, Jared Abrahamson, and Alexis Louder in supporting roles. Malcolm Barrett joins in as a guest star.

Melina Matsoukas has directed the pilot which is sure to give us an idea about the extent of the adaptation.

The horrors of parenting and the supernatural are explored in The Changeling, much like in the 2017 novel from which it was adapted

The upcoming thriller series on Apple TV+ follows Apollo Kagwa, the father of a newborn child and the spouse of Emma Kagwa, who begins acting strangely after the birth of their child. Based on the 2017 fantasy horror by Victor LaValle, the show delves into parenthood and the horrors beyond.

As the novel begins with Kagwa finding peace with his new life with his son named Lillian Kagwa, his wife starts acting different and disinterested in her baby boy. Apollo takes her symptoms for post-partum depression but soon discovers the truth behind her state.

He prepares to save the situation but to his disbelief, she vanishes into thin air leaving them behind. Apollo sets on a journey to find his wife and realizes the forces that exist on the farther side of New York's busy streets.

Emma sets on her way to Brazil and ends up at a forbidden lagoon where she gets a red thread tied around her wrist which falls off once her three wishes are granted. However, she is asked not to intentionally remove the thread but a non-superstitious Apollo is determined to pull her out of the throes of the mystical encounter.

The Changeling brings an air of mystery and a touch of supernatural with its captivating storyline. Per IMDb, the storyline of the upcoming show reads:

"When Apollo Kagwa's father disappeared, he left his son a box of books and strange recurring dreams. Now Apollo is a father himself--and as he and his wife, Emma, settle into their new lives as parents, exhaustion and anxiety start to take their toll. Apollo's old dreams return and Emma begins acting odd."

It continues:

"At first, Emma seems to be exhibiting signs of postpartum depression. But before Apollo can do anything to help, Emma commits a horrific act and vanishes. Thus begins Apollo's quest to find a wife and child who are nothing like he'd imagined. His odyssey takes him to a forgotten island, a graveyard full of secrets, a forest where immigrant legends still live, and finally back to a place he thought he had lost forever."

The first three episodes of The Changeling will be released on Friday, September 8, with the remaining episodes being released weekly thereafter.

The official trailer depicts the intricacies of the clever story by Victor LaValle and takes us on an unnerving journey created for the screen by Kelly Marcel. Catch the first three episodes of The Changeling on September 8, 2023, on Apple TV+.