How did Carlos Marín die? Tributes pour in as Il Divo singer passes away at 53

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín recently passed away at the age of 53. His death was announced by the band via Twitter.
Carlos Marín’s cause of death explored
Although Marín’s cause of death has not been revealed yet, he has apparently died because of COVID-19. He was recently placed in a medically induced coma after falling ill before Il Divo’s UK tour.
Marín was admitted to the Manchester hospital under intensive care and was intubated when he arrived at the hospital on December 8. Marín’s organs were stable but his condition was said to be critical.
Following his illness, Il Divo also postponed the remaining dates of their UK tour from December 2021 to December 2022. They also apologized to their fans for the delay.
Twitter users pay tribute to Carlos Marín
Carlos Marín was an important part of the Il Divo group and had a huge fan base. People paid tribute to Marín while the news of his death spread all over the internet.
Everything to know about Carlos Marín
Carlos Marín was a singer, producer and manager, born in Morfelden-Walldorf in Hesse, Germany. He was eight years old when he released his first album, The Little Caruso.
Marín’s second album was Mijn Lieve Mama and he was just ten years old at the time of release. He was the winner of a television contest, Gente Joven, and became a household name in Spain.
Marín eventually became a familiar name in the music industry and he participated in various competitions. He was a part of many zarzuelas and musical theater plays; he also performed in various musicals.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Marín joined Il Divo in 2003 and their first album, released in 2004, received a decent response from the audience. This was followed by three more albums in 2004, 2008, and 2009, all of which received a similar response just like their debut album.