How did Carlos Marín die? Tributes pour in as Il Divo singer passes away at 53

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín recently passed away at the age of 53. His death was announced by the band via Twitter.

Il Divo @ildivoofficial It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. https://t.co/uyRFjXADF6

Carlos Marín’s cause of death explored

Although Marín’s cause of death has not been revealed yet, he has apparently died because of COVID-19. He was recently placed in a medically induced coma after falling ill before Il Divo’s UK tour.

Marín was admitted to the Manchester hospital under intensive care and was intubated when he arrived at the hospital on December 8. Marín’s organs were stable but his condition was said to be critical.

Following his illness, Il Divo also postponed the remaining dates of their UK tour from December 2021 to December 2022. They also apologized to their fans for the delay.

Twitter users pay tribute to Carlos Marín

Carlos Marín was an important part of the Il Divo group and had a huge fan base. People paid tribute to Marín while the news of his death spread all over the internet.

alyson parker @icebabealy news.sky.com/story/il-divo-…

Il Divo's Carlos Marin dies aged 53, band announces such sad news RIP Carlos ure voice will live on 💔💔 Il Divo's Carlos Marin dies aged 53, band announces such sad news RIP Carlos ure voice will live on 💔💔 news.sky.com/story/il-divo-…Il Divo's Carlos Marin dies aged 53, band announces such sad news RIP Carlos ure voice will live on 💔💔 https://t.co/dQqxM1zKQE

Jacee Hamilton @McbHamilton RIP Carlos Marin. What awful news. Condolences to his family & friends, Il Divo and all his fans worldwide. He was a hugely talented person. RIP Carlos Marin. What awful news. Condolences to his family & friends, Il Divo and all his fans worldwide. He was a hugely talented person. https://t.co/KAHTVpHspa

UriGeller.eth @theurigeller Shocking! Carlos Marin Superstar of IL Divo passed away from COVID, ironically we were performing together in Wuhan where this murederous monster virus was manufactured. RIP Carlos🖤he was only 53. Shocking! Carlos Marin Superstar of IL Divo passed away from COVID, ironically we were performing together in Wuhan where this murederous monster virus was manufactured. RIP Carlos🖤he was only 53. https://t.co/v9bi3vrxRE

Emma Kennedy💙 @EmmaKennedy Carlos Marin news is horrible. Get vaccinated. Get boosted. RIP. Carlos Marin news is horrible. Get vaccinated. Get boosted. RIP.

Billy The Wood @Billwoo43533006 RIP Carlos Marin.

Condolences to his family.

Whether, he was vaccinated or not and whether there we’re underlying health issues, is irrelevant right now.

53 is too young. 🕊🕊🕊 RIP Carlos Marin.Condolences to his family. Whether, he was vaccinated or not and whether there we’re underlying health issues, is irrelevant right now. 53 is too young. 🕊🕊🕊

Sir Chalky, Mrs Cuddles & Furrmily @chalkybear1965 Rip Carlos Marin from Il Divo ... may your beautiful vouce sing in heaven xxx 😿😿😿 Rip Carlos Marin from Il Divo ... may your beautiful vouce sing in heaven xxx 😿😿😿

Matty 🦇🧡 @CmonYouuuRamsss Devastating news. I’ve seen them live a few years back, the voices were like angels. So sad to hear Carlos Marin has passed away. RIP you’re with the angels now. Devastating news. I’ve seen them live a few years back, the voices were like angels. So sad to hear Carlos Marin has passed away. RIP you’re with the angels now. https://t.co/MB55ijzagV

Everything to know about Carlos Marín

Carlos Marín was a singer, producer and manager, born in Morfelden-Walldorf in Hesse, Germany. He was eight years old when he released his first album, The Little Caruso.

Marín’s second album was Mijn Lieve Mama and he was just ten years old at the time of release. He was the winner of a television contest, Gente Joven, and became a household name in Spain.

Carlos Marin, Sebastien Izambard, Urs Buhler and David Miller of Il Divo perform at Dolby Theatre (Image by Timothy Norris via Getty Images)

Marín eventually became a familiar name in the music industry and he participated in various competitions. He was a part of many zarzuelas and musical theater plays; he also performed in various musicals.

Marín joined Il Divo in 2003 and their first album, released in 2004, received a decent response from the audience. This was followed by three more albums in 2004, 2008, and 2009, all of which received a similar response just like their debut album.

