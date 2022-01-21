How did Cheryl Hickmon die? Tributes pour in as Delta Sigma Theta National President passes away

Cheryl Hickmon, the national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, has passed away. She reportedly died on January 20 after battling a “recent illness.” The news was announced by South Carolina State University.

The Connecticut native was elected the 27th President at a national convention held in Atlanta in November 2021. She has served under the same sorority for over 37 years. An official statement from the sorority read:

“President Hickmon was a devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta since 1982 and served in various capacities at the chapter, region, and national level before being elected National President. She is remembered not only for her role as a leader but for being a colleague, friend, and most of all, sister.”

#DST1913 It is with great sorrow that Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. shares the passing of our beloved National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors, Cheryl A. Hickmon. President Hickmon transitioned peacefully on January 20, 2022 after a recent illness.

The statement requested others to respect her family’s privacy and “keep them in your prayers.”

More about Cheryl Hickmon’s work at the sorority

Along with being the sorority's national president, Cheryl Hickmon was also Chair of the National Board of Directors. Carolina Panorama reported that she pledged the Alpha Xi Chapter of the sorority in 1962. She worked alongside the nonprofit organization well after graduating from SCSU in 1984.

Her bio on the Delta Sigma Theta website reads her life motto:

“Don’t measure life by the number of breaths you take but by the number of moments that take your breath away.”

Amongst her many elected leadership positions, a few included Eastern Regional Director, South Atlantic Regional Representative, National Secretary, Co-chair of the National Leadership Academy and more.

She was also a member of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter and a Golden Life Member of the sorority.

Several members of the US Congress, amongst others, shared their condolences on Twitter. A few read:

#DST1913 It is with great sorrow that Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. shares the passing of our beloved National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors, Cheryl A. Hickmon. President Hickmon transitioned peacefully on January 20, 2022 after a recent illness. It is with great sorrow that Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. shares the passing of our beloved National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors, Cheryl A. Hickmon. President Hickmon transitioned peacefully on January 20, 2022 after a recent illness. #DST1913 https://t.co/ZDO40chFw8 Cheryl Hickmon was a valued member of our big Connecticut family. As the National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and President of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter, her work to enlighten, educate, and elevate young Black women made a great impact on many lives. (1/2) twitter.com/dstinc1913/sta… Cheryl Hickmon was a valued member of our big Connecticut family. As the National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and President of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter, her work to enlighten, educate, and elevate young Black women made a great impact on many lives. (1/2) twitter.com/dstinc1913/sta…

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz @LGSusanB My condolences are extended to the family, friends and Sorors of Cheryl A. Hickmon, National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and former President of its Hartford Alumnae Chapter. My condolences are extended to the family, friends and Sorors of Cheryl A. Hickmon, National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and former President of its Hartford Alumnae Chapter. https://t.co/0uulp9Xnuc

#DST1913 It is with great sorrow that Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. shares the passing of our beloved National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors, Cheryl A. Hickmon. President Hickmon transitioned peacefully on January 20, 2022 after a recent illness. It is with great sorrow that Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. shares the passing of our beloved National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors, Cheryl A. Hickmon. President Hickmon transitioned peacefully on January 20, 2022 after a recent illness. #DST1913 https://t.co/ZDO40chFw8 What a heartbreaking loss. Our prayers are with Cheryl Hickmon’s family and with all of the @dsthartford Deltas she led & loved here in Hartford — and around the country and the world. twitter.com/dstinc1913/sta… What a heartbreaking loss. Our prayers are with Cheryl Hickmon’s family and with all of the @dsthartford Deltas she led & loved here in Hartford — and around the country and the world. twitter.com/dstinc1913/sta…

James E. Clyburn @WhipClyburn Saddened to learn of the passing of my fellow S.C. State University alumna & @dstinc1913 ’s National President & Chair of the National Board of Directors Cheryl A. Hickmon. My thoughts are with her family, loved ones, & members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. during this time. Saddened to learn of the passing of my fellow S.C. State University alumna & @dstinc1913’s National President & Chair of the National Board of Directors Cheryl A. Hickmon. My thoughts are with her family, loved ones, & members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. during this time.

NPHC HQ @NPHCHQ The NPHC Community sends our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. on the passing of the 27th National President, Cheryl A. Hickmon. The NPHC Community sends our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. on the passing of the 27th National President, Cheryl A. Hickmon. https://t.co/DDjbA5zk92

She was beloved by many, and her commitment to bettering the lives of women and girls was felt throughout the country.



May she Rest in Power 🏾.

news.yahoo.com/cheryl-hickmon… I am heartbroken to learn Cheryl A Hickmon, National President of @dstinc1913 , passed this morning.She was beloved by many, and her commitment to bettering the lives of women and girls was felt throughout the country.May she Rest in Power🏾. I am heartbroken to learn Cheryl A Hickmon, National President of @dstinc1913, passed this morning. She was beloved by many, and her commitment to bettering the lives of women and girls was felt throughout the country. May she Rest in Power 🙏🏾. news.yahoo.com/cheryl-hickmon…

The Black Caucus @TheBlackCaucus We are deeply saddened by the loss of @dstinc1913 National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors, Cheryl A. Hickmon. Our prayers and thoughts are with her family and loved ones. May her memory be a blessing. We are deeply saddened by the loss of @dstinc1913 National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors, Cheryl A. Hickmon. Our prayers and thoughts are with her family and loved ones. May her memory be a blessing. https://t.co/aCTdviQJWj

KarenMichelle @KMichelleRouse 🏾 🕊 #AOML @dstinc1913 Sending prayers of peace and comfort to Soror Hickmon’s family. She leaves a beautiful legacy in Delta, we are better because of her. God Bless our National President & CEO May she RIP @dstinc1913 Sending prayers of peace and comfort to Soror Hickmon’s family. She leaves a beautiful legacy in Delta, we are better because of her. God Bless our National President & CEO May she RIP 🙏🏾💔🕊 #AOML

Katrina Shaw @TrinaShaw1 🏾 @dstinc1913 This is so heartbreaking. Deepest condolences and prayers to Soror President Hickmon’s family, friends and Sorors. Rest in your power. @dstinc1913 This is so heartbreaking. Deepest condolences and prayers to Soror President Hickmon’s family, friends and Sorors. Rest in your power. 💔❤️🙏🏾

Being a licensed clinical laboratory technologist, Hickman supervised the In Vitro Fertilization Laboratories at Montefiore’s Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Health. She has worked in the laboratory for over 30 years.

Cheryl Hickmon was the daughter of the late Dr. Ned Hickmon and Consuella Anderson Hickmon. She also has two brothers, Ned and David Hickmon. Her entire family were Hartford-natives.

