How did Cheryl Hickmon die? Tributes pour in as Delta Sigma Theta National President passes away

Cheryl Hickmon, the national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, has passed away. She reportedly died on January 20 after battling a “recent illness.” The news was announced by South Carolina State University.
The Connecticut native was elected the 27th President at a national convention held in Atlanta in November 2021. She has served under the same sorority for over 37 years. An official statement from the sorority read:
“President Hickmon was a devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta since 1982 and served in various capacities at the chapter, region, and national level before being elected National President. She is remembered not only for her role as a leader but for being a colleague, friend, and most of all, sister.”
The statement requested others to respect her family’s privacy and “keep them in your prayers.”
More about Cheryl Hickmon’s work at the sorority
Along with being the sorority's national president, Cheryl Hickmon was also Chair of the National Board of Directors. Carolina Panorama reported that she pledged the Alpha Xi Chapter of the sorority in 1962. She worked alongside the nonprofit organization well after graduating from SCSU in 1984.
Her bio on the Delta Sigma Theta website reads her life motto:
“Don’t measure life by the number of breaths you take but by the number of moments that take your breath away.”
Amongst her many elected leadership positions, a few included Eastern Regional Director, South Atlantic Regional Representative, National Secretary, Co-chair of the National Leadership Academy and more.
She was also a member of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter and a Golden Life Member of the sorority.
Several members of the US Congress, amongst others, shared their condolences on Twitter. A few read:
Being a licensed clinical laboratory technologist, Hickman supervised the In Vitro Fertilization Laboratories at Montefiore’s Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Health. She has worked in the laboratory for over 30 years.
Cheryl Hickmon was the daughter of the late Dr. Ned Hickmon and Consuella Anderson Hickmon. She also has two brothers, Ned and David Hickmon. Her entire family were Hartford-natives.
