How did Colman Domingo meet his husband? All about Raul Aktanov as 'Euphoria' star reveals love story 

On February 2, actor Colman Domingo appeared on The Graham Norton Show and spoke about his romantic journey with husband Raul Aktanov Domingo.

The Euphoria star said he first saw his husband in a Walgreens drug store parking lot in Berkley, California, while he was looking for a face mask.

"I'm walking in and I see someone walking out. [He] has beautiful hair down to here, lip piercing, beautiful, beautiful. I see this guy and we look at each other, and I'm like 'Oh my god.' I'm on the phone and I come outside and we look at each other,” Domingo reminisced.

Colman added how he saw his now-husband of 10 years talking to a young woman back then outside Walgreens, and the two seemed to be arguing. They exchanged glances, but Raul and his female friend walked away.

"I thought, maybe I'll come back next Sunday and he'll be here. I'm that kind of hopeless romantic," Colman stated of his missed encounter.

But it wasn’t until three days later that the duo connected via Craigslist, the Rustin actor recalled.

Raul Aktanov became Colman Domingo’s husband after nearly 10 years of dating

Colman Domingo met his husband Raul Aktanov Domingo in 2005 in a Walgreens parking lot. Following this, the former found the latter via a Craigslist missed connections ad, as per People.

When they finally connected, they had their first date in a San Francisco bar and ended up spending the night together.

"I was trying to be a good boy and go home. He said, 'Can you stay over?' I said, 'Sure but let's just cuddle.' We cuddled, and I thought he was asleep. 4 o'clock in the morning, I said, 'I think I love you, and you're about to change my life,'" Domingo remembered his first date.

However, Colman had to move to Alaska for a shoot during their first summer together.

Instead of having a long-distance relationship, Raul took a job as an assistant costume designer on the set so they could spend time together. Later that year, they shifted to New York and got engaged after Raul proposed in November.

Nine years later, the pair tied the knot in California in an intimate and untraditional ceremony with only 25 guests, and Raul even took his last name. Since then, Colman Domingo and his husband have made several red-carpet appearances, including Emmys 2022, and more recently at the Sundance Film Festival, where It’s What’s Inside, a movie executive produced by both of them premiered.

According to Elle, Raul is a writer and producer, and he created an animated film New Moon with Colman a few years ago. He is also a producer for the upcoming film Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s.

Upon hearing the story, everyone on the show was left awestruck and emotional. Dakota Johnson even said that Colman Domingo is “like the most magical creature on the planet,” and the latter replied it’s maybe because “he really believes that magic happens.”