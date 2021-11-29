How did David Gulpilil die? Legendary Australian-native actor and 'Crocodile Dundee' star passes away at 68

Well-known actor David Gulpilil is no more. The news was confirmed by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall, who issued an official statement on the same.

Marshall said that Gulpilil was one of the greatest artists ever seen by Australia. He also added that the actor had to fight a lot of problems that included racism and discrimination.

Kon Karapanagiotidis @Kon__K This is terrible news.



Vale David Gulpilil.



A giant of cinema.



A once in a century talent.



An incredible actor, painter, singer dancer.



One of the greatest our nation has ever seen



David Gulpilil was 68 years old at the time of his death. He remained a part of the entertainment industry for more than 50 years, creating milestones in the advent of the Australian film scene.

David Gulpilil’s cause of death and journey in the film industry explored

David Gulpilil battled lung cancer for over 4 years

Gulpilil’s death came as a shock to most of his fans. He was diagnosed with lung cancer four years ago in 2017, while shooting for a documentary based on his life, My Name is Gulpilil.

He retired from acting in 2019 after being diagnosed with lung cancer and did not attend the 2019 NAIDOC Awards. It is believed the actor succumbed to the cancer after years of battling it.

David Gulpilil attends a photocall ahead of the world premiere of "Australia" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (Image by Don Arnold via Getty Images)

David's journey and contribution in the Australian entertainment industry

Born in 1953, Gulpilil was mostly known for his films like Walkabout, Storm Boy, and Ten Canoes. He grew up in Arnhem Land and was also a talented dancer. His dance skills were initially spotted by filmmaker Nicolas Roeg and was chosen to play an important role in Walkabout. The film helped him to become a celebrity.

David Gulpilil then appeared in many films and television series. He played significant roles in Storm Boy, released in 1976, and The Last Wave, in 1977. He was the narrator of the film, Ten Canoes and collaborated with director Rolf de Heer in The Tracker, released in 2002.

Since he was the most popular traditional dancer in his country, he organized troupes of skilled dancers and musicians and performed in various festivals.

Apart from being an actor and dancer, he was a storyteller and wrote two volumes of children’s stories featuring pictures and drawings by Australian artists. He was also seen in the autobiographical stage production, Gulpilil, in 2004.

David Gulpilil then appeared in the documentary, Think About It! in 2007 followed by another documentary, Another Country, directed by Molly Reynolds in 2015. They collaborated again and the documentary, My Name is Gulpilil, premiered at the Adelaide Festival in 2021.

