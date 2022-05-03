How did detective Sean Suiter die? True story explored ahead of HBO's We Own This City episode 2 premiere

Sean Suiter was a former detective and part of the Baltimore Police Force who got caught up in the crossfire of GTTF and ended up losing his life. The HBO miniseries We Own This City, which looks at the corrupt officials of BPD's GTTF, is also set to chronicle the story of Suiter.

Sean Suiter was a family man who had worked hard to sustain his family and his home on a suburban street in Conewago Township in northern York County.

He joined Baltimore Police Department as a patrolman, drug investigator, and a non-fatal shootings unit officer before becoming a homicide detective in 2015. Little did he know of the tragic fate that awaited him in two years.

How did Sean Suiter die?

Jayne Miller @jemillerwbal BPD disclosed Det Sean Suiter shot w/his own weapon day before he was to testify before fed grand jury vs cops in BPD corruption case.

45 mins later, closely guarded West Baltimore crime scene cleared. BPD disclosed Det Sean Suiter shot w/his own weapon day before he was to testify before fed grand jury vs cops in BPD corruption case. 45 mins later, closely guarded West Baltimore crime scene cleared. https://t.co/StwkaKCvIS

In November 2017, when Suiter and his partner were investigating a homicide in the Bennett Place neighborhood with a reputation for being violent, a suspicious figure distracted him from his investigation.

When Sean went to check it out himself, gunshots rang out, and Sean's partner found the detective on the ground with a bullet in his head. Sean Suiter passed away at the University of Maryland Medical Center the following day.

Following his death, there was much debate about how Sean Suiter was killed. Some claimed it was a suicide, while others were certain it was a case of homicide.

The lack of evidence via footage or witnesses made it hard to conclude the case. However, the fact that Sean was killed just a day before he was set to testify in a case involving eight cops of the Baltimore GTTF indeed raised suspicion.

The task force of Baltimore was infamous for its corruption. They were known for planting evidence, selling drugs, and just harassing citizens in general. Sean was called to testify regarding allegations that he had planted drugs at the scene of a police chase. Although the detective denied the claim, he agreed to testify.

Due to this, albeit there were allegations that Sean was murdered after he came across a drug stash, rumors of him committing suicide to avoid federal prosecution also started circulating. But the medical examiner's office ruled Suiter's death as a homicide.

What is We Own This City all about?

We Own This City is all about the corrupt police force of Baltimore, especially the GTTF, who were embroiled in all kinds of illegal and even criminal activities.

According to the official synopsis of the HBO miniseries:

"The show chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.”

Catch We Own This City with its second episode tomorrow. The first episode is available to stream on HBO.

