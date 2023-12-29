How did Disney's The One and Only Ivan impact Polk County's economy and filming landscape? Explained

In the summer of 2018, Walt Disney Studios and its production team, led by actor Bryan Cranston, filmed The One and Only Ivan in Polk County, Florida. In addition to all the famous people, the county experienced an economic boom that turned ordinary into something huge.

When the studio came to Polk County to film The One and Only Ivan, it was a huge deal and had a tangible impact on the local economy and the film scene. As the movie adventure continues its digital trip, Polk County can reflect on its big part in a Disney film, bringing some excitement to the local economy and creating unforgettable moments in beautiful spots.

The production, featuring Bryan Cranston and a star-studded cast, became an economic catalyst, with a significant expenditure of $134,365 in Polk County, Tampa Bay Times reported.

Maureen Peter, Visit Central Florida's client services coordinator, shared all the details. They spent around $38,115 on hotels and $31,250 on local actors. They also invested significantly in food, random expenses, and filming locations like the Southgate Shopping Center and the Silver Moon Drive-In.

As the production happened from June 20-22, the money injected into the project didn't just affect the financial reports but also impacted the communities where the film was made.

The company's dedication to the area, along with Bryan Cranston coming back for another movie in Tampa Bay, shows how the entertainment industry has a lasting effect on local economies, turning regular places into awesome film spots.

What is the central idea of The One and Only Ivan?

Disney's The One and Only Ivan is about the deep idea of freedom versus being stuck. It's a true story told from the point of view of Ivan, a gorilla, and it goes into how animals in roadside attractions and circuses want a place to call home.

This movie is about protest power and sends a strong message against exploiting animals. It shows how animals suffer when they're kept in captivity. It's a family film from 2020 that teaches important lessons about being kind to animals, having good friends, and helping others selflessly.

Talking about animal rights, The One and Only Ivan has caught people's attention because of its powerful storytelling. It manages to entertain while also shedding light on the struggles of captive animals, making it a fun and educational watch for people of all ages.

Why and when was The One and Only Ivan removed from Disney Plus?

The One and Only Ivan on Disney+ captured everyone's hearts, but it suddenly disappeared on May 26, 2023. It seems like they decided to temporarily take away their magical creation as part of their cost-cutting efforts.

But, just like a phoenix emerging from the online abyss, the movie made a comeback on September 26, 2023, and found new homes on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play to keep enchanting its audience.

Ivan, Stella, and Mack's cinematic adventure continues online, so fans can keep enjoying the heartwarming story outside of Disney+.