How did DJ James Moby Carney die? Cause of death explored as longtime Atlanta radio host passes away at 69

Former radio host for Kick 101.5, James Moby Carney, has recently passed away at 69. He died after struggling with stage 4 liver cancer for a long time.

Radio station Grego On-Air paid tribute to James Mobey Carney on Facebook by writing that he was someone who loved the people around him and gave a lot to his community with his broadcasting skills.

"A husband, father and grandfather. I'm proud to call him a buddy, to have learned from him and know he thought of me as his little brother. Moby you left way too soon for everyone who loves you but now the pain is over. Thanks for everything. Rest peacefully my friend. –G."

In a Facebook post, his friend Gene revealed that he went to meet James, who passed away 2 minutes before he reached the residence.

"I'm so glad I went to see him last week at the hospital. He was so excited to have me visit talk about old stories. RIP Moby you will be missed by all the folks you have touched and that my friend is a lot lot lot. Prayers for the Family."

Details related to his funeral are expected to be revealed soon.

James Moby Carney had to be hospitalized for his liver cancer

James Moby Carney was hospitalized after being diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer (Image via Facebook/Hailey Noel Ward Knight)

James Moby Carney was taken to the hospital last week after being diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer. He was on bed rest for a few weeks. Carney shared a message with reporter Rodney Ho, saying he had a lot of pain and lesions on his esophagus. While speaking to Ho, his son Jonah said:

"It's difficult for him but he's facing it with a sense of humor and as much positivity as I can imagine a person having in this situation."

James' friend and radio personality Steve Mitchell told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was being shifted to rehab at the time. His wife said that she expects him to "get up and walk around" as soon as possible.

Mayo Clinic states that liver cancer starts in the liver cells. Liver cancer has numerous symptoms - weight loss, upper abdominal pain, weakness, and fatigue are a few of those symptoms.

Liver cancer is linked to various risk factors. This includes cirrhosis, diabetes, aflatoxin exposure, and excessive alcohol consumption. Liver cancer can be prevented by consuming less alcohol and keeping a healthy weight.

James Moby Carney was known for his frequent appearances on radio

According to his obituary on Legacy, James Moby Carney enrolled at Belmont University and dropped in between to pursue a career in radio. He started his career at WDSV-AM, playing Sunday morning gospel music. His earnings were $1.60 per hour; he was only 15 years old.

He worked as a morning host during the 1990s and 2000s. He started appearing on Kicks 101.5 in 1991 and exited the radio station in 2012. He previously worked at various other radio stations based in Nashville, Dallas, Houston, and Tampa.

James' survivors include his wife, Mary Beth, alongside his two children, Jonah and Grace. Detailed information about his early life is yet to be disclosed.