How did DWTS’ Pros Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach meet? Full relationship timeline explored

DWTS fame Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach, renowned professional dancers, first crossed paths in 2009, marking the beginning of a journey that would see them evolve from dance partners to life partners. Pashkov, then 22, and Karagach, then 15, were introduced by their dance coaches, setting the stage for a partnership that would flourish both on and off the dance floor.

DWTS couple’s relationship, initially rooted in professional collaboration, blossomed into romance as they navigated the world of competitive dance. In 2012, the couple took a significant step forward when Pashkov proposed, leading to their marriage in 2014.

Tracing the steps of DWTS’ Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach: Relationship timeline

Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach's professional relationship began when they were paired as dance partners in season 9 in 2009. Their initial connection was strictly professional, with Pashkov already an accomplished dancer and Karagach beginning to make her mark in the dance world. This period laid the foundation for their future collaboration and success.

The professional rapport between Pashkov and Karagach gradually transformed into a romantic relationship. By 2010, a year after they first met, their bond had deepened beyond the dance floor. This change in their relationship marked a new chapter in their lives, intertwining their personal and professional journeys.

Pashkov and Karagach's relationship took a decisive turn when they got engaged on January 1, 2012. Their engagement was celebrated among friends, family, and fans. Two years later, on July 18, 2014, they solidified their commitment to each other and tied the knot. The wedding, a culmination of their love and partnership, was a joyous occasion that was shared with their followers on social media.

In 2019, Pashkov and Karagach joined the cast of DWTS, elevating their profiles in the entertainment industry. Pashkov was paired with actress Kate Flanery, showcasing his skills as a professional dancer, while Karagach initially joined the dance troupe. Their participation in DWTS marked a significant milestone in their careers, bringing them into the limelight of mainstream media.

In October 2020, Pashkov and Karagach embarked on a new venture, launching WeddingDance.School. This online platform was created to assist couples in preparing for their wedding dances. Their endeavour is a reflection of their love of dancing as well as their desire to impart their knowledge to others, particularly those wishing to make their wedding celebrations truly memorable.

A significant personal milestone for the couple was the announcement of their pregnancy in November 2022. This joyous news was shared with their fans and followers, adding a new dimension to their public personas. In May 2023, they welcomed their daughter, Nikita, into the world.

The birth of their child marked a new chapter in their lives, balancing their roles as parents with their demanding careers in dance and entertainment.

Throughout their journey, Pashkov and Karagach have not only developed a strong personal bond but have also made a significant impact in the dance community. Their story, from meeting as dance partners to becoming a family, serves as an inspiration to many. Their roles on DWTS have further elevated their status as influential figures in the world of dance and entertainment.

From Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach’s initial meeting in 2009 to their current status as a married couple and parents, their journey encapsulates a blend of professional success and personal fulfillment. As they continue to grace the stage on DWTS and venture into new projects, their story remains a captivating chapter in the world of professional dance.