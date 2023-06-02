Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) pro dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Poshkov join the list of dancers from the show who became parents this year. The couple took to social media on Wednesday, May 30, 2023, to announce the arrival of their firstborn, a girl named Nikita, as they shared a picture of the three of them in the hospital.

The DWTS couple first met in 2009 when they started dancing together after being introduced by their coaches, and they got together the following year. They have been together for over a decade and married for eight years; they tied the knot in 2016. The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2022 while in a conversation with People Magazine.

The couple first opened up about the pregnancy in November last year while in conversation with People Magazine, saying that they had wanted a family ever since they got married.

The couple first opened up about the pregnancy in November last year while in conversation with People Magazine, saying that they had wanted a family ever since they got married.

Daniella stated at the time:

"We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on Dancing with the Stars season 31’s premiere day."

They further stated that, as they were getting ready to welcome the baby into the world, they were also planning on buying a house. Daniella stated that they wanted to settle down, finally buy a house, and start their new chapter. She further stated that “hopefully,” three months after giving birth, she will go back on the dancing show.

In June 2017, Pasha opened up about how his and Daniella’s relationship started and stated that his previous partner went to join DWTS and he was looking for someone new. He added that his standard coach suggested that he dance with Danielle, but he was a little uncertain since there was a six-and-a-half-year age difference between them.

He continued:

"However, my coach said, ‘that doesn’t matter, she is a right partner for you,’ and that was it. So I called her up and I asked her to dance with me."

When they met in 2009, Pasha was 22 years old and Daniella was only 15. The two started dating a month after Daniella turned 16 in January 2010. After being together for four years, DWTS pro dancer Pasha proposed to her on January 1, 2012, and the two got married in 2016.

The two won several international dancing competitions together and were even in the qualifiers of World of Dance season 2, where they became the first American couple in over 40 years to compete in Latin, ballroom, ten dance, and show dance in the competition before being cast on DWTS in 2019.

During their first season on the dance show, Pashkov was partnered with Kate Flannery while Daniella danced in a troupe before being promoted to a pro dancer in the next season and dancing alongside Iman Shumpert. The following year, the dancers launched their Wedding Dance School program, which caters to newly engaged couples.

DWTS was renewed for season 32 alongside season 31 in April 2022 and will air sometime in the fall of 2023 on ABC and Disney+.

