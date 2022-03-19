What happened to Daniella Karagach? DWTS dancer ends tour abruptly, shares update on Instagram

Dancing With The Stars performer Daniella Karagach had to abruptly end her 2022 dance tour mid-way after getting injured. On Wednesday, March 16, the 29-year-old dancer was injured mid-performance during the DWTS season 30 show in Riverdale, California.

The mirrorball champ was immediately tended to by the on-tour physio of the show. She was then rushed to a nearby local hospital to receive complete aid. Daniella is currently resting and the tour members have wished for her speedy recovery.

Daniella Karagach did not expect the tour-end like this

After getting injured and then receiving immediate support from the tour members, Daniella took to Instagram to notify her fans about her feelings on the unexpected situation.

She posted a picture in a wheelchair beside husband and DWTS pro-Pasha Pashkov and captioned it:

"Well, this was definitely not the way I thought tour would end but I’m grateful for the time I had. This was truly a special experience for me and I’ve had the best time being a part of this immensely talented cast."

Karagach also stated that she is very grateful to her fans for their overwhelming love and support. She is well aware that they will always push her to perform the best. The dancer thanked everyone and gave love to all her fans. Moreover, she also expressed that she will never forget the moments that she got to spend on the stage.

It was later revealed that the New York native had broken her ankle by doing a scissor kick and landing in the wrong spot on the stage.

Daniella Karagach told People,

"I've never experienced pain like that in my life and I just knew it wasn't good."

She also revealed that her body is quite fatigued at the moment. Moreover, she is currently waiting for a green signal for an MRI, which could mean no need for any ankle surgery.

When did Daniella Karagach become a part of Dancing With The Stars?

In 2019, Danielle Karagach joined the 28th season of the show as a troupe member, performing in group numbers. In the 29th season, she was promoted to the pro level and partnered with Nelly with whom she won the third position.

Edited by Sabika