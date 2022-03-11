How did Emilio Delgado die? Cause of death explored as 'Luis Rodriguez' from Sesame Street passes away at 81

Actor Emilio Delgado recently passed away at the age of 81. Sesame Workshop confirmed the news in a statement to Deadline.

The statement reads:

“Emilio Delgado, who played Luis on Sesame Street, passed away on March 10, 2022. A beloved member of the Sesame family for over 50 years, his warmth and humor invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations. At the forefront of representation, Emilio proudly laid claim to the ‘record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series.’ We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world.”

The California Shakespeare Theater also paid tribute to Delgado, saying they were devastated to hear the news of his death. The actor appeared in the world premiere production of Octavio Solis’ Quixote Nuevo at the theater a few years ago.

Emilio Delgado’s cause of death and career

Delgado’s wife, Carole, revealed the cause of his death to TMZ. According to her, the actor died more than two years after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma blood cancer.

The Born to the Wind star spent most of his childhood with his grandparents in Mexicali, Mexico. He made his acting debut in high school productions and local theater. He began his professional television career in 1968 with a role in the soap opera Cancion de la Raza.

Emilio Delgado was mostly known for his appearance on Sesame Street (Image via Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Delgado was then cast as Luis Rodriguez in PBS’ Sesame Street in 1971. He was hired at a time when the producers decided to increase the series’ representation of the Puerto Rican and Mexican communities. He gained recognition for his on-screen romance with the character Maria, played by Sonia Manzano.

The Calexico, California native also performed as a singer at the Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall. During this time, he continued to appear on other series like Police Story, Person of Interest, House of Cards, The Get Down, and more. He was also the artistic director of the Barrio Theatre of East L.A.

Delgado and his wife were on the board of directors at New York City’s Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice, a community activist center, educational organization, and safe space for the LGBTQIA community.

Emilio Delgado is survived by his wife Carole, son Aram from a previous marriage, and daughter Lauren.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh