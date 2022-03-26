How to find your Bridgerton name on TikTok? Steps to feel like a character on the show revealed

Do you marvel at the regal names used on Netflix’s Bridgerton? Then this new TikTok trend is made for you. Thousands of TikTokers have taken to using the “Your Bridgerton Name” sound clip to make their own fancy, or in some cases, funny-sounding names.

The period drama, known for its exquisite locations, costumes, and hair designs, among other things, also draws attention to its family names, like the Bridgertons, Featheringtons, Danbury, etc. With the arrival of the show’s second season that dropped on Netflix on March 25, fans’ excitement over the show has taken various forms. One of them is forming a show-inspired name.

Here are the steps to get your own Bridgerton name

A string version of Taylor Swift’s song Wildest Dreams, a repeated score in the first season of the show, plays in the sound clip accompanying the instructions to form your own show-inspired name.

The name starts with the title of Lord or Lady, depending on your preference. For your first name, you need to use your middle name. It is then followed by the name of the drink you last had and completed with the suffix “ton.” To signify the place you come from, you just have to add “of,” use the first part of your street’s name and finish it with the suffix “shire.” And there you have it, your new name to show-off is ready.

Typically, users have resorted to making a selfie video with text to show their made-up names as the audio clip plays in the background for effect. TikToker @cupidxstay created the now-viral audio clip that has been used extensively by fans to get fancy names. The rapidly spreading trend has TikTokers garnering thousands of likes with the most viewed video by Alice Nevin getting a whopping two million likes.

What are some of the Bridgerton names people have?

The celebratory trend has given fans many dreamy names helping them escape the banality of their real names and lives. But in a bid to find an awe-inspiring name, some have also ended up with funny ones, courtesy of the name of the drinks they last had. From tea, apple juice to kombucha, and matcha have found their way into people’s names.

Some fans even had outfits to go with their names.

ELLEN WILLIAMS @EllenAngharad



Enjoying this little game over on TikTok, my last drink really was Noughty Prosecco 0%



What would your



Looking forward to the new series! Just call me "Lady Angharad Noughtyton Of Broadshire"!

Some were extremely happy with the results.

𝖈𝖆𝖞𝖊𝖓𝖓𝖊 𝖕𝖊𝖕𝖕𝖊𝖗 🌶 @cat_g16 I saw a tiktok on how to get your Bridgerton name and mine is



Lady Celine Waterton of Cherryshire



It’s so pretty 🥺 I saw a tiktok on how to get your Bridgerton name and mine is Lady Celine Waterton of Cherryshire It’s so pretty 🥺

And as soon as the trend picked up, other ways to make the show-inspired name began popping up online.

Greatest Hits Radio Yorkshire Coast @GHRYorksCoast The new series is out today! What’s your ‘Bridgerton’ name? Mine is: ‘Lord Geoffrey Crumpeton of Peasholm’! The new series is out today! What’s your ‘Bridgerton’ name? Mine is: ‘Lord Geoffrey Crumpeton of Peasholm’! https://t.co/PhcOivKiqX

These names, whether as good as the name-bearers expected them to be, evidently racked up the interest of the fans in watching the second season of the show soon.

