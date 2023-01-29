"How is that funny": Jay Leno joke on Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident comes under fire online

American television host Jay Leno was slammed online after he cracked a one-liner joke in his recent motorcycle accident, but at Jeremy Renner's expense.

On January 28, 2023, the 72-year-old star took to his Twitter handle to joke about his accident, writing:

"I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe and I came around the corner and bam, I crashed into Jeremy Renner’s snowplow."

The joke comes after Leno was involved in a motorcycle accident on January 17, 2023, that left him with a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps.

As such, netizens did not take the joke lightly and took to Twitter to slam Jay Leno. User @brooke wrote:

"How is that funny."

Jay Leno's joke on Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident backfires as internet users slam the comedian for making light of the situation

After Jay Leno tweeted about his own motorcycle accident with Jeremy Renner, Twitteratis were left furious. Several users slammed the comedian for dragging Renner on his one-liner, who was gravely injured by a snowplow while trying to save his nephew.

Others called him out for not being funny, with one even asking if he was six years old for making such a joke.

VoxMerus @VoxMerus @jayleno @FrankZYerbouti I feel like I don’t get the joke. It seems alarmingly gross at first glance. Maybe someone can shine a light. Thanks in advance. [poet, didn’t know it] @jayleno @FrankZYerbouti I feel like I don’t get the joke. It seems alarmingly gross at first glance. Maybe someone can shine a light. Thanks in advance. [poet, didn’t know it]

John Dawson @JRDAWSONTV @jayleno Not funny. Renner broke 30 bones in the process of saving his nephew’s life. Respect to the guy. Pure guts. @jayleno Not funny. Renner broke 30 bones in the process of saving his nephew’s life. Respect to the guy. Pure guts.

Gad Saad @GadSaad @jayleno Given your recent bad luck, I might refrain from snorkelling at the Great Barrier Reef. The likelihood of your becoming fish food seems quite elevated. @jayleno Given your recent bad luck, I might refrain from snorkelling at the Great Barrier Reef. The likelihood of your becoming fish food seems quite elevated.

Brian Ackley @BrianAckley @JRDAWSONTV @jayleno Former comedian proving he can ride a bike as well as he can write/tell a joke. @JRDAWSONTV @jayleno Former comedian proving he can ride a bike as well as he can write/tell a joke.

Thoughterly @Thoughterly @JRDAWSONTV @jayleno There must be something about Twitter that reduces people to humourless drones. @JRDAWSONTV @jayleno There must be something about Twitter that reduces people to humourless drones.

Jay Leno has also joked about his accidents previously

This is not the first time that Jay Leno has made jokes about his own well-being. Two weeks after suffering second-degree burns in a garage fire at his Los Angeles home in November 2022, the Emmy Award winner made a punchline about his accident.

While speaking to reporters at California's Comedy and Magic Club on November 28, 2022, he said:

"I never thought of myself as a roast comic. We have two shows tonight — regular and extra crispy."

As for his recent motorcycle accident, Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he "got knocked off" his bike on January 17:

"I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps. But I'm okay! I'm okay, I'm working. I'm working this weekend."

On the other hand, Jeremy Renner was gravely injured in a snowplow accident that resulted in his "30 plus bones" being broken on New Year's Day.

As per the Nevada Sheriff's Office report, the Avengers star left the vehicle without pulling the hand brake to pull his nephew's truck out of the snow.

The report read:

"When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over. Mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident."

Jenner Renner's nephew waited with the actor until aid came, and he was taken to the hospital. After arriving at the hospital, he remained there for two weeks and had various procedures while being treated in the critical care unit.

