Jay Leno pictured with burn injuries as he returns to garage days after steam car incident

US comedian Jay Leno was recently spotted getting back to his normal life as he returned to the garage where he was injured.

Leno drove himself to the spot on Tuesday, November 22, although he was visibly scarred on his face and hand. While pulling the gate, he spoke to the photographers and said he would soon return on stage and continue telling jokes this weekend. He even joked about the requirement of a BBQ.

The comedian was discharged from the hospital on Monday, November 21, and even posed for a picture with the staff at the Grossman Burn Center. The doctors mentioned in a press release,

“After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage.

The release further said:

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Dr. Peter Grossman said that he was pleased with Jay’s progress and was optimistic that he would recover soon. Leno’s picture with the staff featured scars on his jawline, neck, and left hand. A previous video showed him lying in a hyperbaric chamber with a bandaged left arm.

Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face and hands on November 12

Jay Leno suffered serious burns after a car at his Los Angeles garage started burning (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Jay Leno suffered serious injuries after a car in his Los Angeles garage started burning. He was transported to the Grossman Burn Center after the accident.

He was supposed to appear at a Vegas conference, but he canceled it and sent an email to the attendees which stated,

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

Jay Leno gave an update on his health on November 14 and said that it will take a week or two for him to get back on his feet. A spokesperson revealed at the time that he was stable and getting treatment for the burns.

A few days later, Tim Allen spoke to the paparazzi outside the Grossman Burn Center, saying that Leno’s condition had improved. Allen said they cracked a few jokes together and that Jay’s face won’t be disfigured because of the burns. According to the New York Times, Leno had to undergo surgery.

Rolling Stone stated that Leno’s surgery included a skin graft and the cleaning and removal of an unhealthy tissue before the graft could be put in place.

The 72-year-old gained recognition as the host of The Tonight Show, The Jay Leno Show, Jay Leno’s Garage, and You Bet Your Life. He was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2014.

