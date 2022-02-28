×
How to get the Batman-style font? The process explained as Robert Pattinson-starrer inches closer to release

Fans can make use of the Bat-Logo creator to get their names customized in Batman print. (Image via IMDb)
Amlan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Feb 28, 2022 10:32 PM IST
Feature

The highly anticipated DC film The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson in the iconic title role, is less than a week away from being released in theaters around the world.

This Batman film features one of the strongest marketing campaigns in recent times, with the majority of the posters featuring a spectacular red and black color palette.

The logo, in particular, has become distinctive due to the Pattinson Bat-Symbol inserted in the midst of the blocky typeface, and now Batman fans can write their own name in The Batman-style font.

How can fans write their own name in The Batman-style font?

Thanks to the Batname website, the procedure is quite simple. All one has to do is spell out their name in the box and it will be auto-generated in the font.

You can now write your own name in the style of The Batman's logo!Click here to try it out: batname.vercel.app https://t.co/w9l7vPm9nx

The gritty red color clashing with the rugged black Bat-Symbol proves that any arrangement of letters is 100 percent cooler in this style. One can also download their unique logo to print and frame, and add it to their own Batcave or Batman collection.

With their logo maker, the options are virtually limitless. Posters and color schemes for today's huge blockbuster movies are anything but memorable.

However, in an industry rich in paint-by-numbers and generic floating-head poster designs, The Batman stands out, and it all begins with an extremely stylized logo and unique color scheme.

Why are The Batman logo and poster so unique?

The movie's poster can be seen from a thousand miles away. That's how appealing the colors are, and all of the marketing has been ingrained in the minds of moviegoers for the previous year or two.

Matt Reeves' The Batman has been advertised as a dark and gritty realistic criminal thriller with overtones of terror, and the piercing red color palette complements that tone.

With one's own emblem, they can truly feel like a member of the Bat-Family and the terrifyingly cutthroat Gotham City, where the likes of The Riddler, The Penguin, and Catwoman are on the loose.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting this film for what seems like an eternity, but the wait is now over. Matt Reeves' The Batman will be available everywhere on March 4, but in the meantime, they enjoy the Bat-Logo creator for their's heart's desire.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
हिन्दी