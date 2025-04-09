How to get free kids meals at Huddle House during Easter weekend? Offer explored 

Huddle House has announced an exciting new offer for the Easter weekend. Customers can get a free kids meal from April 18 to April 20, 2025.

As Easter approaches on April 20, 2025, various brands have introduced new offers and products to mark the occasion. Huddle House, the casual dining restaurant chain, has also joined the list. Customers can get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree of $8 or more.

The kids meals feature a diverse selection of options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, allowing customers to choose their preferred meal as part of this promotional offer.

Huddle House's free kids meal offer explored

The restaurant chain is offering its customers a chance to get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree worth $8 or more. Huddle House's Vice President of Marketing, Stephanie Mattingly, said (as per FSR on April 7):

“We are delighted to celebrate Easter and this special time of year with kids and their families. As the go-to gathering place for occasions big and small, we look forward to welcoming guests in to enjoy our home-style meals and spend quality time together.”

Customers have a variety of options to choose from for the Kids Meal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The all-day breakfast has options like Kid’s Buttermilk Pancake or Golden Waffle Plate and the Kid’s Breakfast with eggs, crispy hashbrowns or homestyle grits, and toast.

Meanwhile, for lunch and dinner, customers can choose to go with Mac & Cheese, Chicken Tenders, Grilled Cheese, or a Cheeseburger. The offer is only valid from April 18, 2025, to April 20, 2025, at participating locations for dine-in.

About Huddle House

The restaurant was founded in 1964 by John Sparks in Atlanta, Georgia. It started as a 24-hour eatery and has now become a known brand in many states in the United States.

Huddle House has various outlets in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The restaurant chain is known for its breakfast options, waffles, and overall service for lunch and dinner as well.

Huddle House recently announced the new VP of Marketing

Recently, Stephanie Mattingly was appointed the chain's Vice President of Marketing in February this year. She is responsible for the marketing strategy, brand marketing, and digital marketing efforts to ensure growth and loyalty.

The company's Brand President, Blain Shortreed, said (via PR Newswire on February 25):

"Huddle House is committed to cultivating a high-performing leadership team, and the addition of Stephanie as our Vice President of Marketing will be invaluable to enhancing our marketing strategy. We're pleased to welcome her to our team where her expertise in brand development will play a key role in expanding our market presence. The team looks forward to her leadership as we further strengthen the connections to our guests."

Meanwhile, Mattingly said:

"Huddle House has a strong foundation, and a dedicated team focused on growth and brand evolution. I look forward to implementing tactical marketing initiatives that amplify consumer engagement and drive long-term success for our brands."

Mattingly has worked with various national brands in the past and comes with over 25 years of experience. She has experience in overseeing marketing strategies for growth and also in leadership, team building, streamlining operations, and more.

