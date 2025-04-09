Kroger launches Easter meal at just $6 per person: Items included, availability, and more details explored

Kroger has introduced Easter meals priced at $6 per person, offering a budget-friendly holiday menu for gatherings. Available from April 7, 2025, the meal includes spiral ham, sides, and dessert, designed to serve traditional favorites without exceeding $6 per guest. The retailer emphasizes affordability through its private-label products and digital coupons.

The Easter meal bundle features items like macaroni and cheese, garden salad, and bakery pies, with additional DIY recipe ideas on Kroger’s blog, The Fresh Lane.

Customers can order online via Kroger Pickup, Delivery, or in-store, with no price differences between shopping methods. The promotion coincides with Kroger’s broader spring savings initiatives, including over $600 in weekly digital coupons.

What’s included in the $6 Easter meal?

Feast for less: Easter on a budget with Kroger (Image via Kroger)

Kroger’s Easter meal bundle includes seven items priced at $6 per person:

Kroger® Spiral Ham : Pre-sliced and ready to heat.

: Pre-sliced and ready to heat. Private Selection Wisconsin 5 Cheese Macaroni & Cheese : Frozen side dish.

: Frozen side dish. Kroger® Classic Garden Salad : Pre-washed greens with dressing.

: Pre-washed greens with dressing. Kroger® Frozen Broccoli Cuts : Steamable bag.

: Steamable bag. Kroger® Russet Potatoes (5 lb) : For baking or mashing.

: For baking or mashing. Del Monte® Golden Sweet Cream Corn : Canned vegetable.

: Canned vegetable. Rhodes Dinner Rolls : Pre-baked, oven-ready.

: Pre-baked, oven-ready. Bakery Fresh Fruit Pies: Assorted flavors (Apple, cherry, and the like).

The meal serves four to six people, depending on portion sizes. Kroger notes that substitutions or additions may affect the per-person cost. Kroger's Executive VP and Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer, Mary Ellen Adcock, said in a press release on April 7, 2025:

"At Kroger, we make it easy to connect over food from simple weeknight dinners to family gatherings for Easter. That means everyday low prices on the items that matter most to our customers and keeping holiday staples affordable, ensuring families can enjoy special moments with a meal that brings them together."

Availability and ordering options

$6 Plates: Easter made affordable by Kroger - Source: Getty

The Easter meal has been available at all Kroger stores and affiliates (Ralphs, Fry’s, and the like) since April 7. Customers can purchase items individually or as a bundled deal advertised in weekly circulars. Online shoppers using Kroger Pickup or Delivery receive the same pricing, with no markup for convenience fees.

The retailer’s app and website highlight the promotion under seasonal offerings alongside digital coupons for additional savings on ham, sides, and Easter décor. Orders must meet a $35 minimum for free pickup or delivery, excluding Boost membership perks.

DIY Easter inspiration and recipes

The Fresh Lane blog by Kroger (Image via Kroger)

Kroger’s blog, The Fresh Lane, provides complimentary guides to enhance the Easter meal experience:

Ham Preparation Guide : Includes a calculator for portion sizes and glaze recipes.

: Includes a calculator for portion sizes and glaze recipes. Carrot Cake Recipes : From scratch-based cakes to decorative trifles.

: From scratch-based cakes to decorative trifles. DIY Candy Tutorials : Peanut butter eggs, candy nests, and pastel peppermint patties.

: Peanut butter eggs, candy nests, and pastel peppermint patties. Easter Basket Ideas: Combines snacks, toys, and Kroger gift cards.

These resources aim to reduce prep stress for hosts while encouraging purchases of Kroger-brand baking supplies, candies, and seasonal décor.

By combining affordable staples with DIY resources and membership benefits, Kroger caters to budget-conscious families navigating rising food costs. As Easter approaches, the Easter meal deal aims to offer a practical solution for households seeking to celebrate without financial strain.

