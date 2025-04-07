Krispy Kreme launches its Hoppy Easter Collection: Returning favorite, new treats, and more explored

Renowned sweet treats label Krispy Kreme has unveiled its new Hoppy Easter Collection, consisting of three new bunny-themed Easter doughnuts and one returning favorite. The brand announced the limited-time Hoppy Easter Collection on April 7 through an official press release.

The Easter collection comprises desserts donned in spring-inspired hues and featuring bunnies, making them ideal for the holiday season. The limited-time Easter lineup is available at the participating locations of the doughnut and coffeehouse chain.

In addition to that, an assorted six-count pack of the new collection is also available at nearby select retail stores like Kroger, Walmart, Publix, Food Lion, and others in proximity to the Krispy Kreme shop.

Krispy Kreme’s Easter Collection features three all-new bunny-themed doughnuts

Krispy Kreme, the global coffeehouse, has an extensive range of confections, and the label keeps refreshing them with seasonal additions. Easter is just days away, and the doughnut label has treated fans with its Hoppy Easter Collection. A statement from Dave Skena, the brand’s Chief Growth Officer, was included in the press release and reads:

“We’re passing on the eggs this Easter and instead hopping into the holiday with all-new bunny-themed doughnuts that are almost too cute to eat. Almost! And … you don’t have to hunt for these doughnuts; just hop to a Krispy Kreme shop near you.”

As stated above, the treats come as limited-time seasonal offerings and are available at participating locations, which one can check on the brand's website by entering city, state, and zip code.

What does Krispy Kreme's Hoppy Easter Collection include?

The four doughnut offerings in this collection are:

Bunny Basket Doughnut - To prepare this Easter treat, the brand dipped its Original Glazed doughnut in chocolate icing and further topped it with chocolate-flavored buttercreme. To add to the festive aesthetic, a confectionery bunny decoration is placed on top.

- To prepare this Easter treat, the brand dipped its Original Glazed doughnut in chocolate icing and further topped it with chocolate-flavored buttercreme. To add to the festive aesthetic, a confectionery bunny decoration is placed on top. Marshmallow Bunny Doughnut - Marshmallows are often associated with Easter, making this doughnut a fitting addition to the lineup. It features an unglazed shell filled with marshmallow-flavored KREME. The top is coated with pastel yellow icing and decorated with confectionery ears to resemble a bunny face.

- Marshmallows are often associated with Easter, making this doughnut a fitting addition to the lineup. It features an unglazed shell filled with marshmallow-flavored KREME. The top is coated with pastel yellow icing and decorated with confectionery ears to resemble a bunny face. Bouncing Bunny Doughnut - This Easter pack doughnut is also prepared on the base of the Original Glazed doughnut. Pastel blue icing covers the iconic OG treat, which is further topped with colorful spring sprinkles and playful bunny decorations.

- This Easter pack doughnut is also prepared on the base of the Original Glazed doughnut. Pastel blue icing covers the iconic OG treat, which is further topped with colorful spring sprinkles and playful bunny decorations. Strawberry Iced with Spring Sprinkles - This addition is a returning flavor and is a flavored iteration of the brand's classic doughnut. The Original Glazed® doughnut receives a layer of strawberry-flavored icing, followed by a layer of colored sprinkles.

Fans can also get a specialty 3-pack, which includes only bunny donuts, and a Hoppy Easter Specialty Dozen alongside individual doughnuts. The price of individual doughnuts, specialty packs, and catering packs varies from store to store.

However, for reference, the price of each bunny-themed doughnut at a brand's Kalispell-based store is $2.99, whereas Strawberry Iced with Spring Sprinkles costs $2.39.

Krispy Kreme never disappoints fans when it comes to seasonal offerings; last month, the label delighted sweet lovers with limited-time St. Patrick's Day and Chocomania collections. Now, confection lovers can try these new Easter delights.

