BRACH'S introduces new Easter egg hunt hiding service: All you need to know

Easter Egg hunt has been a beloved tradition for ages, however, it involves the task of hiding and preparing the eggs in advance. BRACH'S, one of the leading confectionery brands, has introduced the Egg Hunt Riders.

Ad

This new service will allow individuals to experience the Easter hunt without preparation. The brand will arrange professional egg hunters to make the process easier for families.

Each egg is filled with BRACH'S iconic jelly beans, stickers, and small surprises, with the added excitement of a golden egg that claims one lucky household a year’s supply of BRACH'S jelly beans.

BRACH'S: Egg hunt hiders service for Easter

The pre-filled easter treat (Image via prnewswire.com)

The egg hunt hiders service is created to provide pre-filled eggs for the yard. Each egg contains jelly beans, stickers, and erasers. Kelly Peyser, Director of BRACH's and Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company, stated in a press release on March 27, 2025 :

Ad

"Spring celebrations are only complete with BRACH'S Jelly Beans and Easter egg hunts, so it felt natural for us to combine these traditions and make it easier for families to enjoy them together,"

She added:

"Our hope is that the first-ever BRACH'S Egg Hunt Hiders service will give families a chance to have a hoppy day of family fun and sweet celebration."

Ad

Moreover, one lucky household will discover a golden egg redeemable for a year's supply of jelly beans.

Availability and how to participate

In partnership with Card My Yard, a brand dealing with personalized yard greetings for multiple occasions, BRACH'S has brought this Easter service.

The service is launching its top ten jelly bean markets:

Baltimore/Washington D.C

Boston

Chicago

Detroit

Los Angeles

New England

New York City

Philadelphia

Phoenix/Tucson

South Carolina

Residents of these respected areas can visit BRACH's official website, starting April 3 at 7 pm ET to reserve the service. If selected for the service, Egg Hunt Hiders will visit the person's home on Saturday, April 19, to hide the pre-filled eggs.

Ad

As per the brand's press release, a survey was conducted by Zappi in collaboration with BRACH'S in February 2025. With 2,000 adults in the U.S. who celebrate Easter as the sample, the survey stated that many individuals feel left out of the egg hunt tradition.

About the brands

Ad

BRACH'S is a confectionery brand known for its wide variety of candies, including signature jelly beans, candy canes, and seasonal treats. The brand is said to be a staple in holiday celebrations. Famous for its Easter-themed candies, the firm curates festive treats for both children and adults.

Meanwhile, Card My Yard is a yard greeting company, founded in 2014. Over the years, it has grown rapidly with franchises across the United States. The brand offers customized signs for birthdays, holidays, graduations, and more. According to their website, their mission is to bring "joy" to communities by helping people celebrate life’s special moments in a memorable way.

Ad

With the introduction of the Egg Hunt Hiders service, individuals can enjoy a well-executed egg hunt without hassle. Launching in select U.S. cities, the service will be available for reservations starting April 3, 2025, with the actual hunts taking place on April 19. Given the high demand and limited availability, interested netizens are advised to secure their spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback