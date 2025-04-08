Entenmann's rebrands its Mini Snack Cakes line: All you need to know

More than 125 years old, bakery brand Entenmann's has rebranded its on-the-go mini cakes line. With the rebranding changes, Baker's Delights has now become Mini Snack Cakes. Apart from this, the brand has also done some visual changes on the packaging. The company informed about the rebranding through an official press release on April 7.

In addition to rebranding, Entenmann's has also expanded its Mini Snack Cakes portfolio with two new iced cakes. The rebranded cakes and new additions will be available at major retailers across the US. The suggested retail price of these Mini Snack Cakes is $5.29 per 6-count box.

Entenmann's has expanded its rebranded Mini Snack Cakes range with two new iced cake options

Bimbo Bakeries USA-owned Entenmann’s has rebranded its Mini Snack Cakes range and added two new flavors. Although the bakery informed about the rebranding of the erstwhile Entenmann's Baker's Delights on April 7, shoppers were able to spot new packaging at the beginning of last month.

On March 11, a food page named @frontpagefoodfinds shared a post on Instagram featuring the two newly introduced cakes donned in new packaging. Nonetheless, with the official launch, these are available at major retail stores, including Walmart. In the press note, the statement from Richard Link, the brand's Senior Director of Marketing reads as (via prnewswire):

"Snackers crave convenience and variety, and our Mini Snack Cakes rebrand delivers both. We're celebrating by launching two new flavors with delicious icing, colorful sprinkles, and a fresh new look, bringing more excitement to snack time."

In the rebranding, the brand has changed the name from Baker's Delight to Mini Snack Cakes. The color scheme is the same; however, for instant brand recognition, the box now features Entenmann's iconic "Big E." This is the second time the rebranding of this lineup is taking place. In June 2023, these cakes were renamed from Minis to Baker's Delights.

What are the two new additions to the Entenmann's Mini Snack Cakes line?

To celebrate the rebranding, the label has introduced two new members to this specific range. The bakery business introduced two new additions in the press release:

"To bring even more excitement to the portfolio, the brand is introducing two new flavor varieties designed to appeal to younger households – Iced Chocolate Chip Cake and Iced Party Cake."

The latest offerings in the Mini Snack Cakes line are added while keeping the young consumers in mind. The two new cakes are:

Mini Iced Chocolate Chip Snack Cakes – This confection is prepared by spreading white icing on moist cake. The cake is further topped with chocolate sprinkles.

– This confection is prepared by spreading white icing on moist cake. The cake is further topped with chocolate sprinkles. Mini Iced Party Snack Cakes – This mini cake is also layered with white icing. Rainbow sprinkles over it bring the festive touch to the dessert.

The individually wrapped cakes are available in 6-count boxes, in which each mini cake weighs 57 g.

In other news, the brand's muffin sub label, Little Bites, has recently introduced two new additions, Vanilla muffins and Tropical Pineapple muffins. The pineapple flavor is a limited-time offering and is available at major retailers across the US.

