What is the No. 1 Dessert at Trader Joe’s? The chain’s Elite Sweets Tournament’s winner explored

Trader Joe’s recently crowned its No. 1 Dessert through a fan-voted Elite Sweets Tournament, a March Madness-style bracket featuring eight popular treats. After two weeks of Instagram voting, the Dress Circle Crispy Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies emerged victorious, defeating finalist Mint Chip Ice Cream. The cookies, a staple since 1995, secured their win with what the chain called “30 years of experience” and universal appeal.

The tournament highlighted nostalgic favorites and newer items, including Scandinavian Swimmers gummies and Snacky Clusters. While the cookies claimed the top spot, the competition showcased Trader Joe’s diverse dessert lineup, blending classic snacks with innovative creations. The results reflect shopper loyalty to longtime products and the fun of engaging with food-themed challenges.

How Trader Joe’s Elite Sweets Tournament worked

The Elite Sweets Tournament, hosted on Instagram in March 2025, pitted eight desserts against one another in head-to-head matchups in their Instagram stories. Shoppers voted to advance their favorites through rounds, culminating in a final showdown between Crispy Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies and Mint Chip Ice Cream.

The bracket-style format mirrored college basketball’s March Madness, with eliminated treats including Snacky Clusters and Dark Chocolate Covered Powerberries. Trader Joe’s emphasized the event as a “lighthearted” way for fans to engage with its products, leveraging social media to build excitement around its dessert offerings.

Why Crispy Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies won

The Crispy Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies (Image via Trader Joe's)

As the No. 1 Dessert, Crispy Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies owe their victory to decades of customer loyalty and versatile appeal. First introduced in 1995, the cookies feature a buttery, crispy texture with chocolate chips in every bite. Trader Joe’s highlighted their “unbeatable dunk” in milk or non-dairy alternatives, along with creative uses like crumbling them over ice cream.

The chain’s announcement praised their “crossover appeal,” noting their role as a lunchbox staple and after-dinner treat. Fans rallied in the comments, celebrating the cookies’ win as a triumph of simplicity and nostalgia over trendier competitors.

Meet the runners-up and tournament contenders

The final round saw Mint Chip Ice Cream, described as “delightfully dense” with minimal air content, narrowly lose to the cookies. Other eliminated treats included:

Aussie-Style Chocolate Créme Sandwich Cookies : Imported from the Netherlands, eliminated early despite their creamy filling.

: Imported from the Netherlands, eliminated early despite their creamy filling. Scandinavian Swimmers : Fruit-flavored gummies that outpaced Fruity Gummy Candies in Round 1.

: Fruit-flavored gummies that outpaced Fruity Gummy Candies in Round 1. Snacky Clusters : Chocolate-covered salty snacks that beat Powerberries but fell in Round 2.

: Chocolate-covered salty snacks that beat Powerberries but fell in Round 2. Coffee Bean Blast Ice Cream: Rich with brewed coffee and bean pieces, ousted by Mint Chip in Round 1.

While these items didn’t clinch the title, Trader Joe’s emphasized their popularity in stores.

How to enjoy the No. 1 Dessert

The cookies are best paired with coffee or tea (Image via Pexels)

Trader Joe’s suggests pairing the No. 1 Dessert with coffee, tea, or crumbled-over Mint Chip Ice Cream—the tournament’s second-place finisher. The cookies come in a one-pound tub, retailing for $6, positioning them as an affordable indulgence.

TJ's also suggests using them as pie crusts. The chain’s announcement playfully encouraged shoppers to “celebrate the victory” by incorporating the cookies into daily routines, from lunchboxes to late-night snacks.

The Elite Sweets Tournament reinforced Trader Joe’s ability to blend customer nostalgia with interactive marketing. By crowning a No. 1 Dessert through crowd voting, the chain highlighted the enduring appeal of its classic products while spotlighting newer items. With the tournament concluded, fans can continue to enjoy the winning cookies year-round alongside other bracket contenders still available in stores.

