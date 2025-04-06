Cheerios’ new Protein Cookies & Crème flavor: Availability and item details explored

Cheerios has introduced a new Cookies & Crème Protein flavor, joining its lineup of high-protein cereals. Launching in May 2025, as per Allrecipes, the gluten-free cereal features chocolate and vanilla-flavored O’s with 8 grams of protein per serving (16 grams with dairy milk). The Cookies & Crème variant is available at select retailers right now, ahead of its nationwide rollout.

General Mills positions this new flavor as a nostalgic yet protein-packed breakfast option, catering to adults and families. The cereal’s launch coincides with new offerings from Cascadian Farm and Nature Valley, expanding General Mills’ focus on healthier, filling breakfast choices.

Details of the Cookies & Crème Protein Cheerios

Gluten-free and protein-rich: Inside the new Cheerios flavor (Image via General Mills)

The Cookies & Crème Protein Cheerios blend chocolate and vanilla flavors into the brand’s signature O-shaped cereal. Key features include:

Protein content : 8 grams per ¾-cup serving (16 grams with 1 cup of dairy milk).

: 8 grams per ¾-cup serving (16 grams with 1 cup of dairy milk). Gluten-free : Certified to meet FDA gluten-free standards.

: Certified to meet FDA gluten-free standards. Added sugar: 11 grams per serving, lower than many sugary competitors.

The cereal targets consumers seeking indulgent yet satiating breakfasts. It aims to leverage the popularity of cookies-and-cream desserts, which have become very popular in recent times.

Availability and pricing

The Cookies & Crème Protein Cheerios began appearing at select grocery stores in April 2025, with a full nationwide launch expected in May. The prices of the cereal are expected to align with other Cheerios Protein varieties; typically ranging from $4.99 to $5.99 per box.

The launch comes just in time after Oreo O’s discontinuation, creating demand for a cookies-and-cream cereal alternative. Instagram leaks by @cereallife sparked excitement, with fans praising the flavor’s nostalgic appeal. General Mills emphasizes the Cookies & Crème variant’s versatility—suggested uses include cereal bowls, yogurt toppings, or trail mix additions.

Cheerios' protein cereal lineup

Strawberry and Cinnamon Cheerios Protein flavors (Image via Cheerios)

The new Cookies & Crème variant is sold alongside existing Cheerios Protein flavors of Strawberry and Cinnamon. Both these flavors contain sweetened oats and pea protein, with 8g of protein per serving. These flavors are free from gluten and any artificial flavors or colors. The brand suggests pairing them with cold milk and some Greek yogurt for a refreshing breakfast.

Comparison to other General Mills cereals

General Mills is launching new flavors for healthier options for consumers in 2025 (Image via Getty)

General Mills is expanding its healthier cereal portfolio in 2025, as per Eatingwell:

Cascadian Farm No Added Sugar Cinnamon Apple: Sweetened with date powder and apple puree (0g added sugar). Nature Valley Honey Almond & Apple Cinnamon: Inspired by granola bars, emphasizing whole grains and fiber.

These launches seem to reflect a growing demand for low-sugar, high-protein, and whole-grain options. The newly launched Cookies & Crème Protein Cheerios contains 11g of added sugar per serving.

This new Cheerios flavor offers a gluten-free, protein-rich twist on a classic dessert profile, soon available nationwide in the U.S. in May 2025. With its combination of nostalgia and nutrition, the cereal aims to revive interest in breakfast staples while competing with discontinued favorites like Oreo O’s. For updates, check local retailers or follow Cheerios on social media.

