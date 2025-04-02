Tony's Chocolonely recalls 2 chocolate products: Reason, locations, and more details explored

Tony's Chocolonely has announced the recall of two chocolate products in America and Canada. The said products are said to have small stones and hence, aren't fit for consumption.

The recall affects some products sold in both North America and Canada. However, incidentally, the customers' complaints regarding the stones came from outside the two regions. There has been no report of any injury because of them, though.

The company has now decided to recall these products to ensure the safety of its customers.

Details Tony's Chocolonely recall

The recall affects a total of seven lots of its two products - Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar and Everything Bar. These are said to have small stones that weren't properly filtered during third-party almond harvesting and processing. Tony's Chocolonely was notified of this through customer complaints from outside North America and Canada.

The company's statement reads:

"A limited number of consumers have reported finding small stones in the product not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and the almond processing process. Whilst the chance of any individual product being affected is low, and we have not yet received any complaints in North America, we have decided to take this step in order to ensure the safety and satisfaction of Tony’s Chocolonely consumers in an abundance of caution."

There have been no reports of any injury or harm due to these chocolates.

How to identify the affected product?

The recall affects the 6.35 oz. packs of Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar and Everything Bar. These were sold at retail stores in the United States starting on February 7, 2025.

Customers can identify if they have the affected product by checking the lot number on their packs. The affected lot numbers are:

US:

Dark Almond Sea Salt 6.35 oz – lot numbers 163094, 162634, ML162634

Everything bar (milk chocolate with caramel, pretzel, almond nougat, and sea salt) 6.35 oz – lot numbers 4327, 4330, 4331, and ML4331.

Canada:

Dark Almond Sea Salt 180g – lot number 162697

Everything bar 180g – lot number 4332.

What to do with the affected product?

If a customer has an affected product, they are urged not to consume it. They can either discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement. Tony's Chocolonely's statement explained:

"Do you have a bar with the impacted lot number(s)? We advise you to please not eat the chocolate. Instead, we kindly ask you that you return the product to the store where you bought it for a refund or replacement, or simply dispose of the product."

Customers who bought it online can fill in the form on Tony's Chocolonely's website here for a refund.

About Tony's Chocolonely

Tony's Chocolonely, a Dutch chocolate brand founded in 2005 by Teun van de Keuken in Amsterdam, is known globally. The company fights forced labor and poverty in the cocoa industry by paying farmers higher prices and fostering strong partnerships.

