Häagen-Dazs Shops introduces new Salted Brown Butter Cookie Dazzler: All you need to know

Häagen-Dazs Shops has introduced a new exciting product - Salted Brown Butter Cookie Dazzler. This unique take on the classic ice-cream sundae will be available for a limited time only.

Ad

Ice-cream sundaes have always been a fan-favorite and Häagen-Dazs offers many classic flavors too. However, it is now introducing a new dazzler that is based on its Salted Brown Butter ice-cream. It will be added to the extensive list of new releases from the brand in recent months, although for a limited time only.

Let's find out more.

Häagen-Dazs Shops' new Salted Brown Butter Cookie Dazzler explored

Häagen-Dazs Shop's Salted Brown Butter Cookie Dazzler (Image credits: PR Newswire)

This new item is a fresh new take on the classic ice cream sundae. This decadent offering features Häagen-Dazs' Brown Butter Cookie ice-cream with crispy chocolate chip cookies, hot fudge, and it is topped with a cloud of whipped cream.

Ad

The brand's Marketing Director, Rachel Jaiven, said (via PR Newswire):

"With our newest dessert, we've taken a timeless classic and elevated it into an indulgent, next-level experience. This decadent creation reflects our commitment to continuous innovation—where every ingredient is carefully crafted to strike the perfect balance of warm and cool, sweet and savory. It's a treat meant to be savored, one spoonful at a time."

Ad

The Salted Brown Butter Cookie Dazzler will be available from April 1, 2025, to June 14, 2025. It will be available at all Häagen-Dazs shops across the nation.

Häagen-Dazs released new sorbet flavors for summer 2025

The renowned ice cream company released three new flavors of its sorbets last month. These are non-dairy and fruit-forward flavors that were released on March 6, 2025.

The three new flavors are:

Ad

Summer Blueberry & Lemon - This features zesty lemon combined with Pacific Northwest sun-ripened blueberries.

Passionfruit & Sweet Pear - This features the tartness from a passionfruit combined with the sweetness of a sweet pear.

Sweet Lemon Coconut - It features the citrus punch of lemons along with the sweetness and creaminess from coconut cream.

Introducing these three new flavors, Rachel Jaiven said:

"Today, we're making it official – this summer will be the season of sorbet. With the launch of our three new Häagen-Dazs® Sorbet flavors, we're celebrating bold fruit flavor pairings and growing our portfolio of delicious, non-dairy sorbets that make every moment feel like summer, no matter the time of year."

Ad

The three new sorbet flavors retail at $6.99, and they are available online and in major retail stores. They were introduced on March 6, 2025, and it's unclear if they are a permanent addition to the lineup or a limited-time one.

Häagen-Dazs' other recently released products

The brand has launched many new products this year. Along with the aforementioned cookie dazzler and sorbet flavors, it launched four new ice cream cone flavors and two ice cream bars.

Ad

The four new ice cream cone flavors are Toasted Almond Fudge, Vanilla Salted Caramel, Summer Berry, and Triple Chocolate Fudge. Meanwhile, the two new ice cream bars are Salted Caramel Macadamia and New York Strawberry Cheesecake.

The brand also launched three limited-edition coffee shakes last month - Coffee Shake, Mocha Shake, and Caramel Coffee Shake. Häagen-Dazs Shops reportedly plans to launch around 10 new permanent products this calendar year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback