Lucky Charms releases 2 new cereals: All you need to know

Lucky Charms is bringing more magic to breakfast in Spring 2025 with the launch of two brand new cereals- the Lucky Charms Rainbow Sprinkles and Lucky Charms Jumbo Rainbow. Along with these, the brand is also rolling out new Jumbo Rainbow Just Magical Marshmallows and seasonal St Patrick's Day-themed treats.

The Rainbow Sprinkles cereal has been available exclusively at Walmart since February 2025 and will now be available nationwide from April 2025, starting at $5.69. The Jumbo Rainbow Cereal, featuring supersized rainbow marshmallows, is set to be launched nationwide in April 2025, starting at $5.69.

The Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows with Jumbo Rainbows will also be available, starting at $4.98 Here is everything to know about these new breakfast treats.

More about the new cereals by Lucky Charms

The Lucky Charms Rainbow Sprinkles cereal features birthday cake-flavored corn cereal, mixed with confetti-shaped sprinkles and the brand's iconic magical marshmallow shapes. The new colorful cereal will be available on shelves nationwide from April 2025.

The Jumbo Rainbow pack features extra large rainbow-shaped marshmallows for a more indulgent texture and taste. For those who love the marshmallow experience, this Jumbo cereal pack delivers an extra treat.

Since 1964, the cereal brand has consistently kept breakfast magic alive by launching fun seasonal flavors, larger-than-life marshmallows, and even cereal with milk milk-changing effects. Brandon Tyrell, Senior Marketing Manager at General Mills, explained the inspiration behind the new cereal in the press release by the company on February 26, 2025.

“We know families can always use a little extra magic in their mornings. Whether it’s making the every day a celebration with Rainbow Sprinkles, or bringing a few more smiles with the larger-than-life Jumbo Rainbow marshmallows, we hope these colorful new versions of Lucky Charms bring more joy, more fun, and of course, more magic to the breakfast table.”

More fun cereals to try

Lucky Charms is bringing more than just new cereal for spring 2025- there are more marshmallow-based cereal options on the shelves for breakfst and snack time, such as jumbo marshmallows.

For fans who have ever wished for a bag full of the iconic marshmallows alone, the Jumbo Rainbow Just Magical Marshmallows deliver just that. The standalone marshmallow bags are full of soft, pillowy, jumbo-sized rainbow marshmallows that can be eaten straight out of the bag or used as toppings for desserts and sweet treats. The Jumbo Rainbow Just Magical Marshmallows.

The brand also brought back a special St Patrick's Day Just Magical Marshmallows pack for a limited time in March 2025, available for a limited time exclusively at Target. This pack includes green clover-shaped marshmallows in a special edition packaging featuring Leprechaun Lucky.

The seasonal Milk-Changing edition of the cereal features green clover-shaped marshmallows that dissolve into milk and turn it green along was also brought back for a limited time nationwide for St Patrick's Day, available at major grocery chains and online retailers.

A popular cereal brand is adding two new marshmallow-filled treats for spring 2025. Some items launched earlier in the year, but all should be available nationwide by April, depending on stock. Since some are limited editions, fans may want to grab a box before they sell out.

