Rice Krispies Treats to release 2 new salty snacks: Price, availability, and item details explored

Rice Krispies Treats, the iconic marshmallow treat snack brand, has released two new fan-inspired flavors. According to PR Newswire, Kellanova is rolling out a first-of-its-kind product line featuring its first-ever savory-flavored snack.

Called “Rice Krispies Treats Bliss”, the cereal treat will feature multiple toppings. Released in flavors including Chocolate Sea Salt Pretzel and Caramel Sea Salt Pretzel, this dessert treat is the perfect balance of crispy rice and chewy marshmallow.

The new Bliss bars come in Chocolate Sea Salt Pretzel and Caramel Sea Salt Pretzel flavor offerings (Image via Rice Krispies Treats/PR Newswire)

These Bliss bars are topped with semi-sweet chocolate chunks or caramel-flavored chips, with candied sea salt pretzels. Available in a 6-count box, these sweet and buttery marshmallow-filled treats will hit retail stores nationwide in April for $3.99.

Rice Krispies Treats Bliss explored

On March 26, 2025, the brand shared with its fans on Instagram the launch of its new line of rice and marshmallow treats. Sharing a video on the social media platform, the brand wrote:

“NEW Rice Krispies Treats Bliss is HERE Are you ready for a sensational balance of salty, sweet and everything you crave?”

Danielle Rappoport, Brand Director for the Treats brand, in a press release on March 26, 2025 (via PR Newswire) said:

"The new Rice Krispies Treats Bliss flavors reimagine our bars as a canvas for gourmet topping combinations."

Talking about the new offering, which will offer fans a multi-textured experience, Danielle Rappoport further added:

"More and more, we're seeing fans elevate their Rice Krispies Treats bars at home with over-the-top mix-ins, from candy to pretzels. With Rice Krispies Treats Bliss, we are bringing those confection-inspired creations straight to shelves, making it easier than ever to enjoy a next-level treat whenever the craving strikes."

The new marshmallow cereal will be available in two crave-worthy flavors, including Chocolate Sea Salt Pretzel and Caramel Sea Salt Pretzel. Featuring the fan-favorite crispy rice and chewy marshmallow as a base, the former is topped with semi-sweet chocolate chunks. Meanwhile, the latter is topped with caramel-flavored chips.

Notably, both the Bliss bar flavors add candied sea salt pretzel pieces to the classic marshmallow cereal treat. Additionally, these bars will also feature a layer of either chocolate or salty and sweet caramel at the bottom.

Price & availability

The new Bliss bars come in a 6-count box and are priced at $3.99. Fans will be able to purchase these new offerings from retailers nationwide starting in April.

About Rice Krispies

Kellogg's Rice Krispies cereal, which is known for its iconic "Snap, Crackle, and Pop" characters, was first introduced to the market in 1928 after Will Kellogg, the founder of the Kellogg Company, tested a brand-new toasted rice cereal with milk from the Kellogg test kitchen in 1927.

With rapid global recognition, the Rice Krispies brand expanded beyond cereal. It introduced Rice Krispies Treats, a no-bake dessert made with marshmallows and the cereal in 1938. Now, the Treats brand comes in different sizes and flavor profiles, including mini squares, classic size, larger size, homestyle, and seasonals.

About Kellanova

A multinational food manufacturing company, Kellanova, emerged from the separation of Kellogg Company’s North American cereal business in October 2023. Focused on global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North American frozen foods, the company boasts an iconic portfolio of world-class brands.

With a legacy stretching back more than 100 years, its portfolio of brands includes Pringles, Pop-Tarts, Cheez-It, Eggo, RXBAR, MorningStar Farms, Coco Pops, Special K, and more.

