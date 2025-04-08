Little Bites launches 2 new flavors: Price, availability, and more details explored

The mini muffin label, Little Bites, has introduced two new muffin flavors, including a classic and a tropical flavor. Vanilla Muffins and Tropical Pineapple Muffins are the two new offerings by the muffin maker. Bimbo Bakery USA, the holding company of Entenmann's Little Bites, released a press note on March 31, informing about new treats.

Among the two, the tropical pineapple flavor is a limited-time seasonal offering. The vanilla muffins come in 5-count and 10-count packs, whereas the pineapple muffins are available in a 5-count pack (total 20 muffins). These muffins are available for $5.49 at major retailers across the US. However, prices may vary at different stores.

Details of Little Bites' Tropical Pineapple muffins and Vanilla muffins

After being in the bakery business for 100 years, Entenmann’s introduced Little Bites in 1999, and these mini muffins became quite popular. The brand often gives muffin lovers a chance to try new flavors with its limited-time or collaborative drops.

The label has now unveiled two new flavors, vanilla and tropical pineapple. The latter is a limited-time seasonal offering. On the release of new products, the brand manager of Entenmann's sub-label, Rielly Whims, says:

"Little Bites is committed to transforming snack time into a flavor-packed adventure that both kids and parents approve. Our new Vanilla Muffins capture the rich, creamy flavor of a classic favorite, while Tropical Pineapple Muffins, available for a limited time, add a playful tropical sensation. We can't wait for families to join us on this flavor journey!"

The hints of pineapple flavor came in February this year, and a popular food Instagrammer, @markie_devo, shared a post featuring the new pack on February 15. Finally, it is here, along with a vanilla counterpart. The brand introduced these muffins in the press release with the following words:

"Turn snack time into an invigorating sensory paradise with the timeless sweetness of vanilla and the refreshing tropical essence of real pineapple. Sit back, snack, and relax with the soft, fluffy, and mess-free snacking experience that Little Bites® fans crave."

The brand's bite-sized muffins use natural vanilla flavor and real pineapple. They contain no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors. Sold in a 20-muffin pack for $5.49, Walmart offers them for $3.68.

Other recent additions by the brand

Last year in April, the brand dropped a limited-edition flavor inspired by the Girl Scouts' Toast-Yay. Then in September 2024, the label introduced Biggie Muffins on its 25th anniversary. These are muffins over twice the size of the brand's classic bite-sized muffins.

In November 2024, the brand wrapped the year with the introduction of Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Muffins as a limited winter edition. Now, the label has offered two new flavors. Apart from that, muffin lovers can also try new low-sugar chocolate muffins and low-sugar apple cinnamon muffins.

The brand also shares many recipes on its website using its muffins. Since Easter is approaching, interested home bakers can give a try to the Bunny Muffins recipe, which is prepared using Little Bites Strawberry Yogurt Muffins. Nonetheless, there are many more options to choose from.

