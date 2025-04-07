Hidden Valley Ranch introduces 7 new flavors: All you need to know

Renowned condiments and seasonings label Hidden Valley Ranch has introduced five new ranch dressing flavors along with two new seasoning flavors. On April 4, the brand announced the new lineup through an official press release and an Instagram post. Last year in March, the brand introduced 8 new flavors and now has further expanded its portfolio.

Apart from adding new flavors, the label has also unveiled its new, improved packaging. Among the newly introduced flavors, Kickin' Cajun Blackened Ranch can be found exclusively at Kroger. Sweet BBQ Ranch, Cracked Pepper Ranch, and Blue Cheese Ranch are Walmart exclusive offerings. Other flavors will be available at all major retailers across the US.

Hidden Valley Ranch's new lineup ranges from sweet and smoky to hot flavors

Making ranch dressing since 1954, Hidden Valley Ranch is a popular condiment choice in the US. Apart from its iconic original ranch dressing, the label has an array of different flavors, suiting the different snacking items. The label has now diversified its basket even more with seven new additions.

The brand unveiled one of its new flavors two weeks back on its YouTube channel. Moreover, on March 26, a popular food Instagrammer, @snackwithzach, shared the details about three new upcoming dressing flavors. However, the official release came with five new ranch dressings. The brand’s marketing director, CC Ciafone, shared the following statement in the official press release.

"As the creators of ranch, Hidden Valley Ranch is uniquely positioned to continue to take ranch to the next level. Our newest flavor creations are all about pushing the boundaries and delivering that irresistible, crave-worthy ranch flavor people love, but with a unique twist."

This is the second consecutive year that the label has dropped new flavors.

What are the new additions to Hidden Valley Ranch's new lineup?

The five new dressing flavors are:

Blue Cheese Ranch – This one offers a tangy taste, and the brand suggests pairing it with buffalo sauce-tossed wings.

This one offers a tangy taste, and the brand suggests pairing it with buffalo sauce-tossed wings. Sweet BBQ Ranch – This gives the classic sweet and smoky notes, making it great to have with fried chicken and other BBQ items.

This gives the classic sweet and smoky notes, making it great to have with fried chicken and other BBQ items. Kickin' Cajun Blackened Ranch – This ranch and Cajun mixture is a hot addition for spice lovers; it pairs well with chicken fingers and fries.

This ranch and Cajun mixture is a hot addition for spice lovers; it pairs well with chicken fingers and fries. Cilantro Lime Ranch – The lime and cilantro flavor makes this dressing sit well with salads, burritos, nachos, and tacos.

The lime and cilantro flavor makes this dressing sit well with salads, burritos, nachos, and tacos. Cracked Pepper Ranch – With a flavor of pepper in ranch dressing, this bottle is ideal to squeeze over salad and grain bowls.

In addition to ranch dressing, the new seasoning flavors are:

Garlic Ranch Seasoning – The seasoning is a blend of garlic and ranch flavor, and the brand suggests sprinkling it over any protein, potato, or vegetable.

– The seasoning is a blend of garlic and ranch flavor, and the brand suggests sprinkling it over any protein, potato, or vegetable. Creamy Jalapeno Ranch Seasoning – It is made with jalapeno and other spices and herbs, making it suitable to eat with a range of food items.

Apart from these new flavors, the brand has changed its packaging with an improved flow-controlled cap and the introduction of the inverted easy-squeeze bottle.

In other news, Hidden Valley Ranch and Olipop pulled a prank on their fans on April Fool's Day by sharing a post featuring four ranch-flavored sodas. Although fans caught the prank straight away, some showed their interest in any such product.

