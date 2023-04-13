How and where to get Super Mario-themed Nike Dunk Low custom sneakers? Design, pre-order details, and more explored

The Super Mario Bros. movie is a computer-animated fantasy action-adventure comedy film based on the Nintendo video game franchise Mario. It is produced by Illumination with financing from Universal Pictures and Nintendo, and distributed by Universal. The movie was released in the United States on April 5, 2023, and is set to be released in Japan on April 28, 2023.

To celebrate the movie and the love it is receiving, designer Andrew Chiou designed Super Mario-themed Nike Dunk Low custom sneakers. The custom design has been shared on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

The sneakers feature characters and objects from the game. The release date for the official Nike SB Dunk Low "Super Mario" is yet to be disclosed by the designer. However, Andrew Chiou did disclose the pre-order date via his social media handle as April 22, 2023, via roommate.studio.

It is worth noting that the pairs are unofficial as of writing this article. However, since the designer has announced a pre-order date, fans can hope to lay their hands on these themed sneakers.

Two Super Mario-themed Nike Dunk Low custom sneakers have been revealed by Andrew Chiou

Andrew Chiou, a renowned shoe designer, has reimagined the legendary Nike Dunk Lows. The design of these low-top trainers draws inspiration from Mario, Bowser, Yoshi, Luigi, and other characters and items from the game's memorable levels. It might require some time to understand, but each of the many colors and patterns has a specific significance within the overall framework of the game.

The Mystery Box brand is represented on the top right shoe by a large question mark set against a yellow background, which is part of the brand's emblem. Similarly, Toad's red polka dot design on the inner part of the left sneaker is inspired by the mushrooms found throughout the game.

Chiou's dedication to and enthusiasm for the Super Mario universe shines through in the design's many subtle Easter eggs. The tongue of the left shoe is made pink to match Princess Peach's pink dress, while the right shoe is made of suede which seems to represent Donkey Kong's fur.

Meanwhile, the crimson heel of the left shoe displays the same distinctive M that Mario puts on his helmet, and is an homage to Mario himself.

Creating a pair of Super Mario-themed Nike Dunk Low custom sneakers is a great way to combine the love of video games with the love of sneakers. With so many iconic characters and elements from the Mario universe to draw inspiration from, the design possibilities are endless.

Whether one opts for a bold and colorful design or a more subtle nod to the beloved franchise, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and spark conversations. The designer, Andrew Chiou, definitely got creative and had fun as he brought the unique vision of the Super Mario world to life in a pair of custom sneakers!

BUZZSNKR @Buzzsnkr Nike Dunk Low “What The Super Mario” Nike Dunk Low “What The Super Mario” 🍄 https://t.co/JrAEVLi4Hb

Even though the themed Nike Dunk Low custom sneakers are unofficial, given the hint on the designer's Instagram about the pre-order, it seems like they will come to the sneakerheads very soon.

Stay tuned for the official release date and more information regarding the sneaker pair.

Poll : 0 votes