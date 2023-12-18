How to get tickets to Kew The Music 2024? Lineup, dates, & all you need to know as Richard Ashcroft and Monty Don join the series

Kew The Music 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 8, 2024, to July 14, 2024, at the Kew Gardens, a botanical garden in London, UK. The 2024 edition of the concert festival will be the 12th edition of it, having been first held in 2012 and annually since then.

The 2024 edition of the event will feature performances and interviews with Richard Ashcroft, JLS, Passenger, Monty Don, and Mika, with more to be announced soon.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from the official website of the vent. General tickets are priced at £64.25 for adults and £37.88 for children in the 1-15 years age group. Reserved Enclosure tickets are priced at £87.75 for adults and £67.00 for children. The Orangery Summer BBQ tickets are priced at £248.50. All ticket prices are inclusive of processing fees.

Kew The Music 2024 lineup

Kew The Music has so far announced only parts of its lineup, with the musicians revealed so far being Richard Ashcroft, JLS, Passenger, Monty Don, and Mika. The dates for the Kew Music 2024 at the Kew Gardens in London, UK are given below:

July 9, 2024

July 10, 2024

July 11, 2024

July 12, 2024

July 13, 2024

July 14, 2024

Richard Ashcroft is best known for his work with Verve as well as his solo career. In his solo career, the singer achieved significant success with his third studio album, Keys to the World, which was released on January 23, 2006. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart.

JLS is an R&B group that rose to prominence with their eponymously titled debut studio album, JLS, which was released on November 9, 2009. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK and Scottish album charts respectively.

English musician Passenger is best known for his fourth studio album, All the Little Lights, which was released on February 24, 2012. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 2 on the Australian and Irish album charts. The album also peaked at number 3 on the UK and Dutch album charts.

Monty Don is a horticulturist and writer with a publication record of more than 28 nonfiction books as well as a career in the British TV sector as a horticulture and nature show member. The writer was awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2018 and the Victoria Medal of Honour in 2022.

British Lebanese singer Mika is best known for his debut studio album, Life in Cartoon Motion, which was released on February 5, 2007. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK, French, Dutch, Norwegian, and Swiss album charts respectively.

More on Kew the Music event

Kew the Music is organized by the Kew Gardens, with partnerships in previous editions having included Familia Torres Winery, the fashion house Never Fully Dressed, and the Botivo beverage company.

Kew the Music has previously seen performances by artists such as Ub40, Van Morrison, Lewis Capaldi, and Bastille, as well as The Vamps, Blondie, Elvis Castello, and others.

The event is held at the Kew Gardens in London, UK, which is considered to be one of the largest and most diverse botanical collections in the world. The Kew Gardens are notable for its role in preserving water lilies of various species.