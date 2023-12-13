How to get tickets to The Dillinger Escape Plan reunion show? All you need to know

The Dillinger Escape Plan reunion show is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2024, at the Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York City in the U.S. The reunion show will be in celebration of the band's debut album, Calculating Infinity, and its 25th anniversary.

The band announced the reunion show via a post on their official website, which was later amplified by fan accounts on X (formerly Twitter). The show will feature special guest performances by Car_Bomb and Candy, respectively:

Presale for the show is currently ongoing and can be accessed via Ticketmaster. General tickets will be available from December 15, 2023, at 10:00 am ET. Ticket prices have not been announced and tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster or via other ticking vendors.

More about The Dillinger Escape Plan reunion show

The Dillinger Escape Plan released their debut studio album, Calculating Infinity, on September 28, 1999 via Relapse Records. The album sold more than 100,000 copies worldwide after its release.

Now the band is set to celebrate the album's 25th anniversary with a reunion show. Speaking about the show in a press release, the band frontman Dimitri Minakakis stated:

"It’s been a long time coming for this opportunity to perform in a project I helped create over 25 years ago. Having the chance to celebrate 25 years of Calculating Infinity with my closest friends in life is just a dream turned real. I’m looking forward to seeing all the old faces, as well as all the new ones."

The singer continued:

"The Dillinger Escape Plan has always been more than just a band. We were a force of nature. This reunion show is our way of thanking the fans who have stood by us and the album we made in a small basement in NJ all those years ago."

An overview of The Dillinger Escape Plan

The Dillinger Escape Plan made their chart breakthrough with their third EP, Irony Is a Dead Scene, which was released on August 27, 2002. The EP, a collaboration with Mike Patton, peaked at number 19 on the US Indie Album chart.

The band subsequently released their second studio album, Miss Machine, which was released on July 20, 2004. The album peaked at number 106 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Ire Works, the band's fourth studio album, was released on November 13, 2007. The album turned out to be unpopular comparatively, peaking at number 142 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band recovered from their lackluster commercial performance with their fifth studio album, Option Paralysis, which was released on March 23, 2010. The album peaked at number 50 on the Finnish album charts and at number 53 on the Australian album charts.

The Dillinger Escape Plan achieved further commercial success with their sixth studio album, One of Us Is the Killer, on May 14, 2013. The album peaked at number 25 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 34 on the Finnish album chart.

The band's last studio album, Dissociation, was released on October 14, 2016. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album chart and at number 31 on the Billboard 200 album chart.