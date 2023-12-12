How to get tickets to TWICE Ready To Be encore show in Las Vegas? All you need to know

The TWICE Ready To Be encore show is scheduled to be on March 16, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The encore show is currently set to be the wrapping-up performance for the group's currently ongoing fifth world tour across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The group announced the new performance via a post on their official Instagram page on December 11, 2023.

General tickets for the tour will be available on December 15, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. PST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation or Ticketmaster. There are also VIP packages available, which can be accessed by registering for the premium Live Nation site, VIP Nation.

More on TWICE Ready To Be encore show in Las Vegas

TWICE will wrap up their fifth world tour in late February. As a final encore show, the group will then head to Las Vegas to perform the newly announced Encore show at the Allegiant Stadium.

The group released a press release in which they elaborated on the encore show and shared their excitement for it, stating:

"ONCE! We are so grateful to see so many of you on tour this year. It’s been a huge honor to play for you all on our biggest tour yet. Let’s celebrate TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR READY TO BE once more together and make this a night we will never forget."

The encore show will be preceded by the last leg of the TWICE world tour in 2023-2024, the dates and venues of which are also given below:

December 16, 2023 - Nagoya, Japan, at Vantelin Dome Nagoya

December 17, 2023 - Nagoya, Japan, at Vantelin Dome Nagoya

December 23, 2023 - Jakarta, Indonesia, at Jakarta International Stadium

December 27, 2023 - Fukuoka, Japan, at Fukuoka PayPay Dome

December 28, 2023 - Fukuoka, Japan, at Fukuoka PayPay Dome

February 2, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico, at Foro Sol

February 3, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico, at Foro Sol

February 6, 2024 - Sao Paulo, Brazil, at Allianz Parque

February 7, 2024 - Sao Paulo, Brazil, at Allianz Parque

More on TWICE's music career

The group released their debut studio album, Twicetagram, on October 30, 2017. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Korean album chart as well as at number 7 on the Japanese album chart.

They released their debut Japanese studio album, BDZ, on September 12, 2018. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Japanese album chart.

The group subsequently released their third album and second Japanese studio album, &Twice, on November 20, 2019. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Japanese album chart.

Eyes Wide Open, the fifth album and second Korean studio album by TWICE, was released on October 26, 2020. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Korean album chart and at number 3 on the Canadian album chart, respectively.

The group released their third Japanese studio album and sixth album overall, Perfect World, on July 28, 2021. The gold-certified album was not as successful as the previous albums and peaked at number 2 on the Japanese album chart.

The group released their most successful studio album, Formula of Love: O+T=, on November 12, 2021. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Korean album chart. The album also peaked at number 2 on the Japanese album chart and at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart, respectively.