When is Super Bowl 2024? Halftime show performer, location & all you need to know

Super Bowl 2024 is gearing up to be one of the most highly anticipated events of the coming year, promising to captivate audiences not only across the United States but around the world. The Super Bowl has a storied history as one of the most-watched sporting events, and its halftime show consistently delivers extraordinary entertainment.

Over the years, the halftime show has featured some of the greatest musicians in history, including The Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, and Beyonce. Super Bowl 2024 is no exception, as this year's lineup boasts the renowned R&B sensation Usher.

For Usher, this marks a historic moment as it will be his inaugural performance at the halftime show. The 58th edition of the NFL's grand finale, Super Bowl LVIII, is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2024, and will be broadcast nationally by CBS.

Where is the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024?

Each year, the Super Bowl relocates to a different stadium, and in 2024, it will find its stage at the impressive Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on February 11, 2024. Home to the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium stands as one of the most opulent NFL venues globally, promising a spectacular backdrop for the event.

The Super Bowl 2024 matchup is shrouded in mystery, awaiting the conclusion of the NFL season to reveal the teams that will vie for football supremacy on the grand stage. Till then, fans can only speculate and eagerly await the championship showdown.

Usher recently shared his excitement about his upcoming performance:

"It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon."

While the halftime performance may be brief, it boasts one of the largest global audiences, drawing in millions of viewers each year. For many artists, performing at the halftime show is a dream come true, and Usher had long desired to add this experience to his impressive career.

Which songs will Usher perform as a headliner at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

As of now, the specific setlist for Usher's highly anticipated 2024 halftime performance remains a well-kept secret. Nevertheless, we may glean some insights into what to expect based on his spectacular Vegas residency.

Usher's Vegas shows have featured an array of his chart-topping hits, including classics like Yeah!, OMG, and Burn. With a repertoire spanning R&B, pop, and dance genres, his halftime show is poised to be a dynamic fusion of his greatest hits.

While the exact lineup remains unknown, fans can undoubtedly anticipate an unforgettable musical journey when he takes the stage main stage.

Here is the expected setlist for the Show:

My Way

Caught Up

U Don’t Have to Call”

Love In This Club

Party (Chris Brown cover)

Lil’ Freak

Lovers And Friends (Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz cover)

Good Love (City Girls cover)

I Don’t Mind

Bad Girl

Good Kisser

My Boo

Superstar

Can U Handle It?

Dance (A$$) (Big Sean cover)

I Don’t Fck With You (Big Sean cover)

Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)

I Need A Girl (Diddy cover)

Trading Places

U Remind Me

You Make Me Wanna…

Throwback

U Got It Bad

Nice & Slow

Climax

Burn

Confessions

Confessions Part II

DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love

OMG

Yeah!

Without You