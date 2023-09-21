“The global audience is watching” – Superlek vows to make megafight with Rodtang ‘as entertaining as possible’

Superlek ‘The Kicking Machine’ Kiatmoo9 plans to deliver fight fans a show when he steps inside the ring with Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Friday Fights 34 this Friday.

In just a few short hours, Superlek, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, will finally trade heavy leather with Rodtang inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

The ultimate bragging rights will be up for grabs in the 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout, as the two men compete in what is being hailed as the biggest fight in Thailand’s storied history with the art of eight limbs.

Stepping into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with one of the most savage strikers in the history of the sport, Superlek knows it will be no easy task to walk away with his hand raised.

But no matter the outcome, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has every intention of delivering a fight for the ages against Rodtang:

“Getting the knockout, there might be an opportunity, but it will never be easy. I plan to make this fight as entertaining as possible because the global audience is watching this show. Hence, I’ve really given it my all throughout the training camp.”

See the full pre-fight press conference below:

Airing in 190 countries, Rodtang vs. Superlek could very well be one of the most watched fights in the history of combat sports, giving both fighters all the more reason to show up and show out when they meet inside Bangkok’s iconic Mecca of Muay Thai in just a few short hours.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.