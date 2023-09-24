Super Bowl 2024 halftime show: Listing every artist linked before Usher being finalized

The Super Bowl 2024 halftime show will have Grammy Award-winning artist Usher as the featured act at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. He has never performed as the main act at the NFL's biggest game in his illustrious career.

He came out with a statement following the news, thanking the fans for crossing this moment off his list:

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

There were reportedly other musicians who passed on being the headline halftime act at this season's final game.

One of the most successful musicians of her generation, Taylor Swift, reportedly passed on doing it as she's on her record-breaking Eras Tour. Per a source, she hasn't ruled out doing it in the future.

A handful of artists have passed in the past due to the league's supposed treatment of Colin Kaepernick. In 2019, Pink told Billboard that "she would probably take a knee and get carried out" if she did perform.

Rapper Cardi B expressed that she declined the show in support of Kaepernick but is on the fence on the matter. She told The Associated Press:

"My husband [rapper Offset], he loves football. His kids play football. It’s really hard for him. … He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can’t go to the Super Bowl, because he’s got to stand for something."

Hip-hop mogul and legendary rapper Jay-Z told the New York Times in 2020 that he turned down the NFL to do the show.

How much will Usher be paid for the Super Bowl 58 halftime show?

Having a star like Usher would command a big payday but that won't be the case. There is no payday at all. It may be a shock to some, but the truth is that the halftime show acts aren't compensated.

The NFL, as an alternative, pays for all costs linked with putting on the halftime show, counting travel expenditures.