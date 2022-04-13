How did Gilbert Gottfried die? Cause of death explored as iconic comedian passes away at 67

Gilbert Gottfried recently passed away on April 12 at the age of 67. His publicist confirmed the news, and his family wrote on Twitter:

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

manny @mannyfidel rest in peace to Gilbert Gottfried who has probably the best sequence in game show history on Hollywood Squares. if you're not an old hag like me who remembers the rules, both contestants needed his square to secure the 5-square win, but he decided to troll both of them rest in peace to Gilbert Gottfried who has probably the best sequence in game show history on Hollywood Squares. if you're not an old hag like me who remembers the rules, both contestants needed his square to secure the 5-square win, but he decided to troll both of them https://t.co/Egzyzygudd

Gilbert Gottfried’s cause of death and career

While confirming the news of his death, Gottfried’s publicist stated that he died of myotonic dystrophy type 2, a form of muscular dystrophy. However, it is unknown if he suffered from any other health issues in the past.

Gilbert was famous for his crude humor, political incorrectness, and shrill voice that helped him give life to several animated characters. He mostly gained recognition for voicing the parrot Iago in Disney’s Aladdin, Digit LeBoid in the PBS animated television series Cyberchase, and Kraang Subprime in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Gilbert Gottfried was mostly famous for voicing Iago in Disney's Aladdin (Image via Getty Images/Michael Brochstein)

Born on February 28, 1955, Gilbert began doing stand-up comedy when he was 15 and had a 12-episode stint on Saturday Night Live Season 6 in 1980. He was cast for important roles in films like the Problem Child movies, Highway to Hell, and Look Who’s Talking Too by the 90s.

Gilbert became a regular celebrity on roasts and game shows in the 2000s and 2010s. He then appeared in Comedy Central roasts of Bob Saget, Joan Rivers, David Hasselhoff, Donald Trump, and Roseanne Barr, alongside game shows like Hollywood Squares and Pyramid.

His humor also landed him in trouble. Following the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, he joked that he could not catch a direct flight from New York to California since they said they had to stop at the Empire State Building first. The audience gasped, but Gilbert won them over and made headlines by telling one of the first 9/11 jokes.

During the Emmy Awards in 1991, Gilbert made jokes about Paul Reubens’ arrest for mast**bating in an adult movie theater, after which he was blacklisted by producers. He also lost an opportunity to voice the Aflac duck after making jokes about the 2011 Tohoku Japanese earthquake disaster, the fourth most powerful earthquake to hit Japan.

Director Neil Berkeley made a documentary on Gottfried’s career and personal life in 2017, titled Gilbert.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Gilbert Gottfried became a popular name in the entertainment industry in recent years because of his flawless work. Following his demise, fans and celebrities paid tribute to him on Twitter:

Seth MacFarlane @SethMacFarlane Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed. youtu.be/zLJ2zWHA3ew Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed. youtu.be/zLJ2zWHA3ew

Richard Lewis @TheRichardLewis

You can’t be funnier. My God, all who experienced him are crushed. Say it ain’t so. images.app.goo.gl/SVUv9YFn513nYk… Gilbert, I don’t want to believe this. I loved him. I’m heartbroken for his beautiful family. Say it ain’t so. For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away.You can’t be funnier. My God, all who experienced him are crushed. Say it ain’t so. Gilbert, I don’t want to believe this. I loved him. I’m heartbroken for his beautiful family. Say it ain’t so. For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away.You can’t be funnier. My God, all who experienced him are crushed. Say it ain’t so.🙏♥️ images.app.goo.gl/SVUv9YFn513nYk…

hazel @Meowstyx rip Gilbert Gottfried, gone but never forgotten, was literally a legend.



heres my favorite clip of him ever rip Gilbert Gottfried, gone but never forgotten, was literally a legend.heres my favorite clip of him ever https://t.co/bwwxA5bNWv

Pastor Rob Fleeceman @PFleeceman Gilbert Gottfried once said: Trump Is 'Hitler Without The Warmth'. Safe passing Gilbert. Gilbert Gottfried once said: Trump Is 'Hitler Without The Warmth'. Safe passing Gilbert.

Dais @thegoodolddais RIP to Gilbert Gottfried, the man who gave a voice to all the birds of my childhood RIP to Gilbert Gottfried, the man who gave a voice to all the birds of my childhood https://t.co/qfiWoWp3YQ

Tom Green @tomgreenlive Sad to hear of the passing of the groundbreaking and legendary Gilbert Gottfried. Here was the last time I saw you in Miami. My condolences to the family and friends of this genius comic, artist, and provocateur. Comedy mourns tonight. #comedy Sad to hear of the passing of the groundbreaking and legendary Gilbert Gottfried. Here was the last time I saw you in Miami. My condolences to the family and friends of this genius comic, artist, and provocateur. Comedy mourns tonight. #comedy 🙏 🙏 🙏 https://t.co/F3oIp81lmy

jason alexander @IJasonAlexander Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried

Mel Brooks @MelBrooks So sorry to hear about Gilbert Gottfried’s passing. Truly a funny, funny guy. So unique. He will be sorely missed. So sorry to hear about Gilbert Gottfried’s passing. Truly a funny, funny guy. So unique. He will be sorely missed.

Matt Oswalt @MattOswaltVA the funniest person I've ever known. There will never be another like him. RIP Gilbert Gottfried the funniest person I've ever known. There will never be another like him. RIP Gilbert Gottfried https://t.co/pEAL8QR5pH

The comedian is survived by his wife Dara Kravitz and two children – Lily and Max.

