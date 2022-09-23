How did Hesham Selim die? Tributes pour in as Egyptian actor passes away at 64

Well-known Egyptian actor Hesham Selim recently passed away on September 22, 2022, at the age of 64. Selim had been suffering from cancer for a long time.

The news was broken on social media by Ashraf Zaki, the President of the Egyptian actors' guild and an old friend of Selim's. After seeing Selim's Instagram post, many others continued to pay tribute to him.

Selim's funeral will be held in the Greater Cairo district of Sheikh Zayed, where he used to live, according to Zaki.

Hesham Selim’s cause of death explored

Hesham Selim died of cancer after a long battle. He was diagnosed with the disease in May 2022. During a televised phone-in at the time, Selim revealed his cancer diagnosis and stated that he was living in Ain Al Sokhna, a Red Sea beach town on Cairo's outskirts.

Selim's fans were worried about him as the news spread, and while he was undergoing treatment for his health condition, many people were concerned about his health and well-being.

Zaki, his old friend, for instance, admitted in an interview two months ago that he had no contact with Selim. Selim then appeared on Al Tase'a, a national talk show stating:

“Thank god, I am fine and everything will be OK. And maybe these days cancer is preferable to getting Covid or any of these other diseases that kill a person in three days. Anything that God brings is fine and I am doing well until now.”

Hesham Selim’s journey in the entertainment industry

Born on January 27, 1958, Hesham Selim finished his graduation from the College de la Sainte Famille. He then enrolled in London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and the High Institute of Tourism and Hotels.

Selim started his career as an actor with the film Embratoreyyet Meem in 1972 and grabbed his first lead role in Awdat Al Ibn Al Dhaal in 1976. He worked in the film and television industries for over 50 years, appearing in films and shows such as Al Nazer, Enta Omri, Harb El Gawasis, Khaina Mashroaa, Leqaa ala el-hawa, Hoanem Garden City, Arabesque, Layaly Al Helmiya, El Raya El Beeda, and more.

He then appeared on a public show supporting LGBT+ rights in Egypt in May 2020 and revealed that he has a transgender son.

Hesham was the son of Saleh Selim, a popular football player. Saleh was known as El Maestro because of the way he led the Al Ahly football team towards their victories. He worked his way up the ranks to become team manager and a member of the club's board of directors.

Despite his popularity, there is little information available about Hesham's career.

Netizens pay him tribute on Twitter

Hesham Selim became popular for his body of work in all these years. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Hesham is survived by his wife Nadia Al Ghaleb and his three children from his first marriage to Mervat El Nahas.

