How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 15 release date, time, and more details revealed

The 15th episode of How I Met Your Father season 2 is expected to air on Hulu on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The ongoing second season continues to entertain viewers thanks to protagonist Sophie's eventful life. Critics have been largely positive in their reviews, with many praising the dramatic storyline, characterization, and performances, among other things.

The show focuses on Sophie, who tells her son the story of her life - right from her early days till how she met his father. It features Hilary Duff as the protagonist, along with many others playing important supporting roles.

How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 15 will depict Ellen and Sophie working on a project

How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 15, titled Working Girls, does not have an official promo as of now, but based on a synopsis shared by Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect the new episode to focus on Sophie and Ellen, who're now working togther on a project. Elsewhere, Hannah gets a surprise visit from Sid in Los Angeles. Take a look at the synopsis below:

''Sophie and Ellen get assigned to a work project together; Sid surprises Hannah in L.A.; Charlie and Val try to make the most of their time with Jesse after he gets a bad psychic reading.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the upcoming episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Disengagement Party, depicted Sophie trying her best to help Val get out of her engagement.

Meanwhile, things got tense between Hannah and Sid as they debated over where they'd live. With just a few more episodes left this season, fans can expect a lot of drama to unfold in the remaining episodes as the story comes to a conclusion.

As of now, the network has not shared any update regarding the renewal or cancellation of the show, but fans can expect positive news in the near future.

In brief, about How I Met Your Father plot and cast

How I Met Your Father is a spinoff of the iconic series, How I Met Your Mother, and explores the early life of Sophie, who narrates the fascinating story of how she met the love of her life. Take a look at the official description of the show, according to Hulu:

''In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.''

Hilary Duff's lead performance is one of the major strongpoints of the show. She perfectly embodies her character's inherent charm and lively nature with astonishing ease. She's received high praise from viewers and critics for her performance throughout the two seasons.

Starring alongside her are other talented actors like Francia Raisa as Valentina, Christopher Lowell as Jesse, Tien Tran as Ellen, and Kim Catrall as the future Sophie, among many others.

Don't forget to catch the new episode of How I Met Your Father season 2 on Hulu on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

