How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 14 recap: Did Swish and Val get married?

How I Met Your Father, the spin-off series of the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, aired episode 14 of its second season on June 6, 2023, on Hulu. Titled Disengagement Party, the episode was directed by Pamela Fryman and written by Owen Ellickson. The episode took the storylines of almost every character forward and showed some tension within the group.

The tensions in the group arose due to Swish and Val's wedding and Sophie trying to break them up. It saw Sophia successfully making Val call off her wedding as the latter was finally convinced that she didn't love Swish.

As mentioned earlier, the show is a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother which ran on CBS from 2005 to 2014.

How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 14 recap: Is Hanna moving to LA?

Episode 14 of season 2 of How I Met Your Father was titled Disengagement Party. It showed that the only thing on Sophie's mind was to convince Swish that marrying Val wasn't the answer.

She even got everyone at Sid and Jesse's apartment and gave all of them responsibilities for Swish and Val's engagement. Sophie and Sid had a pretend fight before Swish, and Sophie even asked Charlie to hype up the single life to Swish.

When Charlie revealed he was dating Julia, Ellen felt insecure. Things between Jesse and Charlie were looking very awkward.

Meanwhile, Sophie asked Jesse to yet again hype up the single life to Swish while reminding him of the huge age gap between him and Val. However, none of Sophie's attempts worked as Swish had made up his mind to marry Val.

Every attempt to convince Swish made by Jessie and Ellen failed miserably. Swish's positive outlook on marrying Val was a little fascinating and beautiful.

Sid and Hanna were almost going to begin their fake argument when Hanna got a notification. Sid noticed that it was for a property in LA, and he asked her if she was moving to the new city permanently. Meanwhile, Sophie was still trying to convince Swish.

Hanna revealed to Sid that she indeed was moving to LA but asked him if he'd want to join her. Val's parents arrived and were impressed by Swish. They instantly blessed the couple to get married.

At the same time, Jessie tried to make the situation between Ellen and Charlie better.

With no other option, Sophie pulled Val aside and bluntly told her to call off the wedding because she believed that Val did not love Swish. Meanwhile, Sid who was heartbroken by the fact Hanna was moving to LA asked Val's parents for advice. Val's parents told him to make a decision and stick with it.

An overwhelmed Sid went to Hanna and revealed that he was willing to move with her in order to make their relationship work. Sophie finally noticed how much Val loved Charlie and she told her that Val should not marry Swish because of security.

Val finally came to her senses and broke things off with Swish.

How I Met Your Father synopsis

How I Met Your Father is set in the year 2023 and sees the lead character Sophie telling her child how she met their father.

According to Hulu, the official synopsis of How I Met Your Father reads:

"In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

How I Met Your Father stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, and Tien Tran.

The next episode of How I Met Your Father is set to be released on Hulu on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, on Hulu.

