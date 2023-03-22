On March 20, actress Lee Da-hae and soloist Se7en confirmed their marriage after eight years of dating. Both artists shared in their official Instagram posts that they will be tying the knot on May 6. The couple also thanked their fans for their love and support.

Lee Da-hae and Se7en announced their relationship in September 2016 and fans have been awaiting the good news for a very long time. As soon as they saw a written note from both artists regarding their upcoming marriage, fans congratulated the couple and shared their cheerful reactions.

Kdramarist @kdramarist wishing you both a blessed married life 🥺 twitter.com/TheAnnyeongOpp… Annyeong Oppa @TheAnnyeongOppa BREAKING: After 8 years of dating, Lee Da Hae announces her upcoming marriage with Se7en. The couple is set to wed this May. 🥰



Congratulations and best wishes!



(📸 leedahey4eva/Instagram) BREAKING: After 8 years of dating, Lee Da Hae announces her upcoming marriage with Se7en. The couple is set to wed this May. 🥰Congratulations and best wishes! (📸 leedahey4eva/Instagram) https://t.co/EdVrzsPdkI Finallywishing you both a blessed married life 🥺 Finally 😭 wishing you both a blessed married life 🥺❤ twitter.com/TheAnnyeongOpp…

Meanwhile, the marriage announcement was not the only reason why fans were overjoyed. With the wedding announcement, the artists also shared photos of themselves in lovely wedding attire.

Twitter flooded with congratulatory messages for Lee Da-hae and Se7en

What did they write in their Instagram announcements?

The photos uploaded by the couple was soon gained traction on social media. In her post, Lee Da-hae wrote about how they have been dating for eight years, adding that she is now looking forward to him becoming his "lifelong partner."

Here is a translation of Da-hae's entire post on Instagram.

Lee Da-hae's wedding announcement (Image via Instagram)

In his post, Se7en thanked his fans as he announced the date of his marriage and said that from here onwards he "will live with a sense of responsibility with a more mature image."

Here is a complete translation of the post:

Se7en wedding announcement's translation Lee Da-hae's wedding announcement translation

Lee Da-hae and Se7en have been working in the South Korean entertainment industry over the years with many accolades and honors under their belt. The artists are well-known in their respective fields of acting and music.

Fans take to Twitter to celebrate the announcement by the happy couple

It was a surprise for fans and a joyous moment to see both artists post their wedding announcements, especially given how long they have dated.

Needless to say, Twitter was flooded with messages congratulating Lee Da-hae and Se7en.

GD_TOP_Tae_Dae_Ri_🧑🏿 @criminalbang_ no! You don't get it!

Especially those I'm a fan of - I love to see them finding love even in their toxic fan culture



Congratulations to Se7en and Da Hae

#se7en #leedahae These celeb marriage news be making me so happy like I'm gonna be in the audienceno! You don't get it!Especially those I'm a fan of - I love to see them finding love even in their toxic fan cultureCongratulations to Se7en and Da Hae These celeb marriage news be making me so happy like I'm gonna be in the audience 😭 no! You don't get it!😭 Especially those I'm a fan of - I love to see them finding love even in their toxic fan culture 😭Congratulations to Se7en and Da Hae#se7en #leedahae https://t.co/NMG0NLa5Tf

LalaLiSayjeeh @exosayjeehfatsu Inquirer @inquirerdotnet



LOOK: South Korean singer Se7en and actress Lee Da Hae are getting married in May after eight years of dating, the couple announce on their Instagram accounts alongside their prenup photos. | : Lee Da Hae/Instagram CONGRATULATIONS!LOOK: South Korean singer Se7en and actress Lee Da Hae are getting married in May after eight years of dating, the couple announce on their Instagram accounts alongside their prenup photos. |: Lee Da Hae/Instagram CONGRATULATIONS! 😍LOOK: South Korean singer Se7en and actress Lee Da Hae are getting married in May after eight years of dating, the couple announce on their Instagram accounts alongside their prenup photos. | 📷: Lee Da Hae/Instagram https://t.co/lXTGWm38Xi WHAAAAAAAAAAAT? OMG! twitter.com/inquirerdotnet… WHAAAAAAAAAAAT? OMG! twitter.com/inquirerdotnet…

bri 🦩 | R𝓞VER pb cutie @pinkaholic1485 Congratulations lovely couple!! #Hea7en SE7EN used EXO's MAMA on his tiktok video sharing wedding photos of him and his wife, Lee Da HaeCongratulations lovely couple!! SE7EN used EXO's MAMA on his tiktok video sharing wedding photos of him and his wife, Lee Da Hae 😍 Congratulations lovely couple!! 🎊❤️ #Hea7en https://t.co/em06OvyiuC

More information on Lee Da-hae and Se7en

Lee Da-hae is a Korean-Australian actress renowned for her roles in Korean dramas like Heaven's Fate in 2004, My Girl in 2005, Green Rose in 2005, The Slave Hunters in 2010, Miss Ripley in 2011, and Hotel King in 2014. She is also known for her roles in Chinese dramas such as Love Actually in 2012 and Best Couple in 2016.

The actress has been praised several times for being fluent in Korean, Japanese, English and Chinese, making her well-known in China. Lee Da-hae was the first Korean actress able to speak her lines in Mandarin as well, showcasing her impeccable linguistic abilities in Chinese dramas. In March 2022, the actress signed up with new agency K-Star Global Entertainment.

Choi Dong-wook is also known by his stage name Seven, which is stylized as Se7en. He is a South Korean singer who also expanded his work in Japan, China and the United States.

Se7en started training under one of the biggest Korean agencies, YG Entertainment, when he was 15 years old. The singer trained for 4 years in singing and dancing, leading him to debut in 2003 with the album Just Listen on March 8.

Later that year, the singer was honored with the best new artist awards at the Golden Disc Awards, MBC Gayo Daejeon, Mnet Music Video Festival, SBS Gayo Daejeon, and Seoul Music Awards.

On July 6, 2016, the artist released I'm Good, which was his debut song after departing from YG Entertainment. On October 14, 2016, the singer published his mini-album titled I Am Seven which was stylized as I Am Se7en.

It was also his first album in around 4 years. He released the lead single Give It to Me with an MV as well. The singer then stayed away from the public for four years. He was confirmed to return to promote in Korea after he signed a new contract with Dmost Entertainment on April 17, 2020.

Fans were enthralled to see the couple’s wedding date announcement and look forward to the wedding ceremony updates as well. Previously, on September 6, 2016, the artists were revealed to have been dating for over a year in an exclusive report from the Korean media outlet Sports Chosen.

