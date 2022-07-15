Former AOA member Jimin joins a new agency and resumes her activities as an artist

On July 14, former AOA member Jimin confirmed joining a new agency and resumed her activities as an artist. The singer's new agency ALO MALO Entertainment issued a statement saying they recently signed an exclusive contract with the singer.

Jimin also stated via her agency that she spent time reflecting on her past. She added that she is cautious but plans to move ahead step by step. She also requested fans to look forward to her future activities.

Jimin returns as an artist with her new profile photo

PANN KPOP @pannkpop Former AOA member Jimin signs with ALO MALO Entertainment and resumes her activities, Knetz react pannkpop.com/former-aoa-mem… Former AOA member Jimin signs with ALO MALO Entertainment and resumes her activities, Knetz react pannkpop.com/former-aoa-mem… https://t.co/jQuOkBvo6p

Jimin's new agency, ALO MALO Entertainment, also revealed a new black and white photo of the singer with the announcement. The picture portrays the singer's strong and fierce personality. Meanwhile, fans are also curious about the singer's upcoming projects.

In July 2020, the singer left the K-pop group AOA following accusations of bullying by former AOA member Kwon Mina. She stopped all activities as an artist due to the allegations. A year later, Dispatch disclosed multiple previous conversations between the former AOA members. Meanwhile, the singer stayed silent on social media for a year and a half.

More on former AOA member Jimin

The singer returned to social media for the first time since her departure from AOA to reveal her new track to fans on January 8, 2022. She revealed her track Suddenly via social media with a two-and-a-half-minute music video clip and wrote,

“surprise gift for my dearest. out now. link in bio.”

The music video was shot in London. Following this, she also shared a link to her track on SoundCloud. Her song gave a powerful vibe and was entirely in English. The lyrics speak of reclaiming space by stating,

“I don’t need pity right now, ah I’ll make my wonderland, I must go on.”

The song has gained interest among fans even after she departed from AOA. On January 13, AOA's agency FNC Entertainment officially confirmed that Jimin's contract had ended.

The singer, also known as Shin Ji-min, is a versatile star. She is a Korean singer, rapper, and producer. Her past works were seen on one of the biggest K-pop platforms, such as Mnet's show Queendom. She has also published her self-composed songs, including Hallelujah and Hey.

The singer was the leader and main rapper of the K-pop girl group AOA. FNC Entertainment's AOA debuted in 2012. In 2015, she was also a semi-finalist in the first season of the show Unpretty Rapstar.

She released many popular collab tracks during the show, including Good Start with Seulong and Puss with Iron. Her track Good Start with Seulong ranked at 2 on the Gaon Singles Chart. While her song Puss with rapper Iron ranked 1 on the Gaon Singles Chart.

With the singer's new agency's announcement, fans look forward to the singer's upcoming singles and K-pop performances.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far